Serena Williams Finally Gets Her Own Wheaties Box: 'I Have Dreamt of This'

Serena Williams is finally getting what she deserves.

The tennis superstar has won 23 grand slam singles titles, 14 grand slam doubles titles and four Olympic gold medals. She’s also been featured in various magazines, television shows and box-office breaking movies. But one thing Williams has never done is grace the cover of a box of Wheaties—until now.

With the slogan “The Breakfast of Champions,” General Mills has been celebrating extraordinary athletes by putting them on the covers of their cereal boxes since 1934. Past cover stars have included icons like Michael Jordan, Caitlyn Jenner and Mary Lou Retton. On Tuesday, Williams, 37, announced via Instagram that she would be joining this exclusive club, becoming the latest athlete to earn the honor.

“In 2001, Wheaties paid homage to a true champion and an icon by putting her on the cover of a Wheaties Box,” Williams began her Instagram post. “Althea Gibson was the FIRST Black Woman tennis player to be on the box. Today, I am honored to be the second.”

“Serena exemplifies all of the personal attributes that Wheaties looks for when choosing who its next champion will be,” said Tiffani Daniels, marketing manager for Wheaties, in a press release. “On the court she has been named the women’s most valuable player seven times, while off the court she uses her voice to inspire and spark change to make the world a better place.”

The limited-edition box will be available in grocery stores nationwide for the next several weeks, and Williams hopes that it will embolden other young women.

“I am so excited to be on the cover of the next Wheaties box,” Williams said in the press release. “I have dreamt of this since I was a young woman and it’s an honor to join the ranks of some of America’s most decorated athletes. I hope my image on this iconic orange box will inspire the next generation of girls and athletes to dream big.”