"I do all the cooking in the house," the 33-year-old tells PEOPLE

Image zoom

“She never cooks,” Serena told PEOPLE of Venus on Thursday night at the Taste of Tennis at the W New York. “I do all the cooking in the house.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Revealing that she still lives with her 35-year-old sis — “It’s kind of crazy but also super-fun, we have the best house,” she shared — the tennis star said she cooks “literally anything. I call myself a little mini-chef.”

Serena was on hand at Thursday’s event — which brings together some of the best restaurants in New York City — to watch Venus participate in a cooking demonstration with chef Marc Murphy. “She needs to take some more lessons, I’m glad she’s here,” the 33-year-old joked.

RELATED: A Foodie’s Guide to the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament

Coming to the Big Apple for the U.S. Open (which runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 13) each summer is a treat for the two, though; while Serena mentioned the onslaught of pre-Open parties “can be a little stressful” on top of training sometimes, “it’s also okay because it’s so fun.” Plus, she gets to hit up her favorite sushi spot: “You can always find me at Nobu,” she shared.

So with the U.S. Open ahead, a Serena Slam under her belt, covers of Vogue and New York on her coffee table and a stint on stage with Taylor Swift in the books, what could make this year even better for Serena? As she said with a smile, “I’m hoping to answer that question in three weeks.”

Image zoom