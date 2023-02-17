Selena Gomez's Three-Ingredient 'Late Night Snack' Involves a Can of Spray Cheese

“It’s like a pizza,” Selena Gomez said of her quick and easy midnight treat, which she crafted on-camera for Vanity Fair

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 17, 2023 02:11 PM
Selena Gomez Spray Cheese
Photo: Vanity Fair/YouTube

Selena Gomez's go-to snack is just one can of cheese away.

On Wednesday, Gomez, 30, appeared in a YouTube video for Vanity Fair to act as a "late night party chef" and show off one of her favorite snacks — which involves a can of spray cheese.

"This is what I eat usually when I'm tired and/or happy and/or sad," the Only Murders in the Building Star said in the clip. "All of the above. It is my late night snack"

Gomez demonstrated how she creates the after-hours treat, consisting of Ritz crackers, a quick spray of cheese from a can and a slice of pepperoni. The actress explained the snack's roots stem back to when she attended family gatherings to watch sports growing up.

"One time my stepdad decided to make a quick snack because everything we were cooking was taking far too long," Gomez explained. "So, he created this little Cheez-It recipe."

During the demonstration, Gomez said, "You can use any cheese you want, obviously, but this one's pretty fun" as she sprayed a small mountain of cheese onto an unassuming Ritz cracker. "You're going to squeeze as much as you want. So, go ham if you feel like it."

Next, Gomez placed a pepperoni on top of the mound of cheese, flattening it to rest flush against the cracker. She added another small dollop of cheese before sandwiching the meaty-cheesy pile between another Ritz cracker. Gomez then opened the floor up for customization, saying, "You can add peppers if you want or just embellish as you will."

As she put together a few more sandwiches, Gomez shared that the last time she decided to make the snack was for a crowd of friends in New York. She confessed that she was worried her friends would think the treat "was gross," but everyone enjoyed the cheesy snack.

She continued, joking, "I live in Los Angeles, so some people look at this and think, 'Way to go,' and other people are just panicked that I'm even eating something like this."

Selena Gomez Spray Cheese
Vanity Fair/YouTube

Gomez then threw the tray of spray cheese sandwiches into a toaster oven for five minutes so "the cheese [can] get all melty and gross, and the pepperoni [can] be all hot."

"It's like a pizza," Gomez quipped after taking a bite of the just-out-of-the-oven treat.

"Don't get me wrong, when I get to go to nice parties it's cool to see a little dill and a little shrimp every now and then," Gomez confessed, "but when it comes down to it… this is what you'll see me eating."

Related Articles
The Best Pizza Stones
We Tested 17 Pizza Stones and Steels for the Perfect, Crispy Pie — These 7 Are the Best
A tray of roasted chicken legs on gray background
These Are the Best Keto Meal Delivery Services to Make Dinnertime Easier
Claire Saffitz
'Bon Appétit' Alum Claire Saffitz Shares a Valentine's Day Dessert — and Talks What's Next for Her
Ana Taylor-Joy, THE MENU
We Made the Burger from 'The Menu' with Tips from the Movie's Chef — and It's to Die for
celeb foodies Naomi Watts
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade make chili https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JLkzB7_FQw
Lori Loughlin Demos Chili Recipe She Made for 'Full House' Stars on Anniversary of Bob Saget's Death
OREO Cookie Papa Bites
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Best Pizza Ovens of 202
The 7 Best Pizza Ovens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
blake lively christmas cookies
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Rosanna Pansino Shares Her Secrets for Making an Adorable Dog-Friendly 'Barkuterie' Board
Rosanna Pansino Shares Her Secrets for Making an Adorable Dog-Friendly 'Barkuterie' Board
Caption: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala, Presented by Rolex Photo Credit: Tyrell Hampton
A History of Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin Bieber's Relationship Through the Years
best toaster ovens
The 7 Best Toaster Ovens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Commerce testing image - Air fryers
Air Fryers: What They Are and How They Work
Courteney Cox Makes the ‘Greatest Steak of All Time’ — Watch How
Courteney Cox Makes the 'Greatest Steak of All Time' After Getting the Recipe from Brandi Carlile
People Food Awards
PEOPLE's Food Awards 2022: The 65 Best Supermarket Products of the Year
Bread Maker Machine
The 6 Best Bread Makers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed