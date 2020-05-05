Selena Gomez Will Show Off Her Quarantine Cooking Skills in New HBO Max Show

Selena Gomez is using her time at home during the coronavirus pandemic to polish her cooking skills.

The "Come and Get it" singer and actress, 27, will star in a new quarantine cooking show for HBO Max, the network announced on Tuesday.

Debuting this summer, the 10-episode, still-untitled show — which received a straight-to-series order —will follow Gomez in self-isolation as she tries her hand at new recipes across a variety of cuisines. A different master chef joins her remotely each time, sharing invaluable tips and tricks along the way (including how to handle missing ingredients and smoking ovens).

"Since social distancing at home, Selena has been spending more time in the kitchen than she ever imagined. But despite her many talents, it remains to be seen if cooking is one of them," the network said, in its release. "This casual, funny, and informative series will embrace both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook — while inviting audiences to follow along at home."

Each episode will also highlight a different food-related charity.

"I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food," said Gomez in a statement. "I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen."

Gomez is also executive producing the series, collaborating again with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman (the three executive produced last year's Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented).

Other producer credits on Gomez's resume include the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and the upcoming feature, The Broken Heart Gallery.

Her new cooking series is yet another thing on Gomez's plate these days (no pun intended).

Earlier this year, she dropped her third studio album, Rare. And just last month, Gomez revealed that her upcoming Rare Beauty line — which will come out this summer — will have 48 shades of foundation and concealer at launch.

"I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand," she said in February, when she first announced the line. "I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you. It’s about how you see yourself."

To help further that conversation, the company is looking to hire a director of social impact who will tackle the impossible standard of the beauty industry

HBO Max is set to launch May 27.

The streaming service, priced at $14.99 monthly, will feature a slate of original content — like the scripted comedy Love Life starring Anna Kendrick , the underground ballroom dance competition series Legendary, and the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot — as well as HBO's beloved franchises like Friends and The Big Bang Theory, and a library of more than 2,000 feature films.

"We are so excited to have Selena Gomez in our first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many of us, tries to improve her cooking skills during quarantine," Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content, said in a statement. "Blending her determination with top-tier culinary artists is sure to entertain and educate viewers about something we’re all trying to work through — how to make cooking at home exciting, fun and delicious."

Meanwhile, Gomez isn't the only star these days familiarizing herself in the kitchen.

Comedian Amy Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fisher, have a new show coming to the Food Network on May 11 called Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.

Like Gomez's series, all eight episodes of Schumer and Fisher's show were shot during the pandemic in their home. Their son, Gene, makes special guest appearances.

"Watching Amy and Chris is intimate, real, fun and just great TV," said Courtney White, President, Food Network in a press release. "The nanny holds the camera, as Chris makes incredibly delicious food and Amy's sharp wit delivers laugh out loud moments all the way through."