Peek Inside Selena Gomez's Kitchen in This Behind-the-Scenes Preview of Her HBO Cooking Show

The singer is using her time at home during the coronavirus pandemic to polish her cooking skills

Selena Gomez is learning a thing or two about her kitchen!

On Tuesday, the "Rare" singer, 28, shared a sneak peak of her upcoming HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, which follows Gomez as she polishes her cooking skills while self-isolating at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"A little sneak of what I’m cookin' up," she captioned the footage, which shows Gomez getting a virtual lesson from chef Ludo Lefebvre.

"Alright, what are you going to teach me to cook?" Gomez ask's Lefebvre in the opening scene as the footage transitions to clips of her kitchen and Lefebvre asking her to get some ingredients together.

At one point in the behind-the-scenes look, Gomez accidentally declares that her beautiful gas range is an electric stovetop, before quickly realizing her mistake.

"Oh no! Mine's fire," she says before embarrassingly hiding behind her counter and shouting, "Sorry!"

The network first announced the upcoming show in early May.

Debuting this summer, the 10-episode, show — which received a straight-to-series order —will follow Gomez in self-isolation as she tries her hand at new recipes across a variety of cuisines. A different master chef joins her remotely each time to walk her through each dish and share invaluable tips and tricks.

"Since social distancing at home, Selena has been spending more time in the kitchen than she ever imagined. But despite her many talents, it remains to be seen if cooking is one of them," the network said, in its release at the time. "This casual, funny, and informative series will embrace both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook — while inviting audiences to follow along at home."

Each episode will also highlight a different food-related charity.

"I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food," said Gomez in a statement. "I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen."