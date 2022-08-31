Selena Gomez Gets Schooled by Gordon Ramsay (and Yes, There's Cursing) During a Lesson on 'Selena + Chef'

PEOPLE has an exclusive clip from the upcoming, fiery episode of Selena Gomez's HBO Max cooking show

Published on August 31, 2022 05:13 PM

Gordon Ramsay may not have called Selena Gomez an "idiot sandwich," but he's still one harsh critic on the upcoming episode of Selena + Chef.

This week, the Only Murders in the Building star invites the Kitchen Nightmares host as a guest chef on her HBO Max show Selena + Chef. The episode airs on Thursday, and PEOPLE has an exclusive clip of the pair's fiery interactions in the kitchen.

In previous episodes and seasons, the guest chefs have joined virtually and guided Gomez digitally, but Ramsay gives the star her first in-person lesson.

In the clip, the first glimpse at the Hell's Kitchen host's hot temper shows when he directs the "Lose You to Love Me" singer to put the ribeye steak in a pan. After she does, he tells Gomez, "Wrong f—ing pan, that's my non-stick pan for potatoes."

This teaching style is nothing new for the chef, who is known for critiquing cooking videos on TikTok and his TV shows. The Rare Beauty founder doesn't skip a beat at his roast and is quick to fire back at Ramsay, exclaiming, "What the f—?"

Chaos ensues in the video as Ramsay repeatedly says, "Next one in," as Gomez continues to look frazzled. After several demands from the chef, the actress finally understands her task and puts a second ribeye in the pan.

Meanwhile, Ramsay runs out of the kitchen and shouts outside a window, "Next one in! Next one in, please! For f— sake, somebody help me!" Ramsay's outburst causes Gomez and her longtime friend Raquelle Stevens to burst out in laughter.

Viewers can expect more cursing, laughing and cooking in the full episode, as well as information on Ramsay's charity of choice.

In the fourth season of Gomez's show, the actress is joined by some of her closest friends, family and a roster of celebrity chefs — including Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna and Rachael Ray.

As with its first three seasons, every chef will highlight a different charity in each episode; so far, the series has raised $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations.

Unlike previous seasons of the show, which have taken place at Gomez's Los Angeles home, this season has a change of scenery.

The Malibu beach house Gomez serves up dishes in might look familiar to some viewers as it was featured in the Disney Channel show Hannah Montana as Miley Cyrus's character's family home, a rep for HBO confirmed to PEOPLE in August.

Selena + Chef S4 - Malibu House Tour
Selena Gomez. HBOMAX

The Hannah Montana connection is certainly a fun on, as Gomez's breakout Disney Channel role was on the series in 2007. She had a recurring role on the show as a pop star named Mikayla, who feuds with Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana.

The beach house was also previously featured on HBO's Big Little Lies as the home of Reese Witherspoon's character, Madeline Martha Mackenzie.

Latest episodes of HBO Max's Selena + Chef drop on Sept. 1.

