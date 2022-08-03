Where Was 'Selena + Chef' Season 4 Filmed? The House Has a Special Connection to Selena Gomez's Disney Past

Selena Gomez is heading to Malibu for the upcoming fourth season of her HBO Max cooking show

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2022 03:05 PM
Selena + Chef, Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana
Photo: Courtesy of HBO Max, Disney Channel/Courtesy Everett

Selena Gomez is giving us the best of both worlds with Selena + Chef season 4.

The singer/actress is returning to the kitchen for the upcoming season of her HBO Max cooking show, but this time, she'll be in a brand-new home.

While previous seasons have taken place at Gomez's Los Angeles home, this season she's heading to a Malibu beach house for the summer with her family and friends.

Only it's not just any Malibu beach house — it's the same home featured on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana, a rep for HBO Max confirms to PEOPLE.

The lavish home, which boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, was also previously featured on HBO's Big Little Lies as the home of Reese Witherspoon's character, Madeline Martha Mackenzie.

Selena + Chef Season 4 | Official Trailer | HBO Max
HBO Max/YouTube

The Hannah Montana connection is certainly a fun one, as Gomez's breakout Disney Channel role was on the series.

In 2007, she had a recurring role on the show as a pop star named Mikayla, who feuds with Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana.

Most recently, the former costars had a sweet reunion on Cyrus' Instagram show Bright Minded, where they opened up about mental health and the importance of staying connected.

The upcoming season of Selena + Chef is certainly upping the ante with even more famous guest chefs, including Gordon Ramsay and Rachael Ray, with each one highlighting a charity of their choice. Per a release from HBO Max, the series has raised $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations since its premiere in August 2020.

Be sure to get your cooking utensils ready as the show premieres its first three episodes on Aug. 18.

Related Articles
Natalia Dyer ; Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana in the Hannah Montana movie
'Stranger Things' Star Natalia Dyer Talks About Her 'Small Little Bit' Role in 'Hannah Montana' Movie
CORBIN BLEU, MONIQUE COLEMAN, “HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES” SEASON 3 RED CARPET PREMIERE EVENT - The cast of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” attends the Season 3 red carpet premiere at The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. on Wednesday, July 27. The new season is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
Look Back at All the 'High School Musical' Cast Reunions Over the Years
Katie Holmes Spotted Giggling As She Takes A Call On Her Phone In NYC
Katie Holmes Brightens Up N.Y.C., Plus Becky G, Rachael Kirkconnell & Matt James and More
CHEF'S SPECIAL - Chili peppers / Gordon Ramsay
Celebrity Chefs Share Their Best Cooking Tips Ever
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: David Harbour and Lily Allen attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" season 4 premiere after party at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
'Stranger Things' Happens Upon New York, Plus, Selena Gomez, Meek Mill, and More
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Hangs Around The Hamptons, Plus Usher, Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas and More
selena gomez
Selena Gomez Jokes, 'I Signed My Life Away to Disney' as She Reflects on New TV Show Role
Jessica Biel Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Hit the Red Carpet in L.A., Plus the 'Hacks' Cast and More
Miley Cyrus
The Cyrus Family Takes Broadway, Plus Tom Cruise, Rita Moreno, Adriana Lima and More
Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and and his wife Elsa Pataky pose for a photo with their twin boy's Tristan and Sasha during a red carpet event for the movie premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder" at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney,Australia, Monday, June 27, 2022.
Celebrities Who Starred With Their Kids in Movies and TV Shows
Mariska Hargitay
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Team Up in N.Y.C., Plus Eva Longoria, Drew Barrymore and More
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Says She Felt an 'Immense Amount of Pressure' to 'Be a Good Role Model' Growing Up 
Image
Star Tracks: Tuesday, April 28, 2009
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Cruises Through Malibu, Plus Doja Cat, Beanie Feldstein and More
Card Placeholder Image
Star Tracks: Monday, November 11, 2013
Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne at the Orlando Magic at the New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Squared Garden.
Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez Watch the Knicks Play in N.Y.C., Plus Chrishell Stause, Ciara and More