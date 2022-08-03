Where Was 'Selena + Chef' Season 4 Filmed? The House Has a Special Connection to Selena Gomez's Disney Past

Selena Gomez is giving us the best of both worlds with Selena + Chef season 4.

The singer/actress is returning to the kitchen for the upcoming season of her HBO Max cooking show, but this time, she'll be in a brand-new home.

While previous seasons have taken place at Gomez's Los Angeles home, this season she's heading to a Malibu beach house for the summer with her family and friends.

Only it's not just any Malibu beach house — it's the same home featured on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana, a rep for HBO Max confirms to PEOPLE.

The lavish home, which boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, was also previously featured on HBO's Big Little Lies as the home of Reese Witherspoon's character, Madeline Martha Mackenzie.

HBO Max/YouTube

The Hannah Montana connection is certainly a fun one, as Gomez's breakout Disney Channel role was on the series.

In 2007, she had a recurring role on the show as a pop star named Mikayla, who feuds with Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana.

Most recently, the former costars had a sweet reunion on Cyrus' Instagram show Bright Minded, where they opened up about mental health and the importance of staying connected.

The upcoming season of Selena + Chef is certainly upping the ante with even more famous guest chefs, including Gordon Ramsay and Rachael Ray, with each one highlighting a charity of their choice. Per a release from HBO Max, the series has raised $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations since its premiere in August 2020.

Be sure to get your cooking utensils ready as the show premieres its first three episodes on Aug. 18.