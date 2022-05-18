The Bachelorette stars JoJo and Jordan wed on May 14 in Santa Ynez, California

See The Bachelorette Stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' 'Playful and Fun' 5-Tier Wedding Cake

The Bachelorette stars wed on May 14 at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, almost six years after they got engaged on the ABC show. The intimate reception featured an outdoor Italian dinner complete with a show-stopping cake.

The all-white, five-tier cake by Bodega Bake Shop was red velvet flavored and accented with delicate pink and purple flowers. The one catch was that guests didn't actually eat the massive confection.

"For the dessert, we're actually not doing the traditional cut the cake and pass. We are having the chef do his own spin on the desserts," Fletcher, 31, told PEOPLE ahead of the big day.

However, the happy couple still got to try the stunning dessert. "We'll still do a cake cutting but it won't be what we pass the guests," she said.

It's not uncommon for wedding cake designers to have only one tier be real cake, and the rest be dummy cakes (usually made of styrofoam covered in real buttercream) — so that the bride and groom have something to cut and taste but the rest doesn't go to waste.

Joelle Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers wedding Credit: Valorie Darling

As for the mouth-watering sweets that guests could actually enjoy, Rodgers, 33, described the first option as "a chocolate type thing" that's "very beautiful."

The other dessert was a dome-shaped "lemon type pastry," according to Rodgers. "It is the most delicious thing I've ever put in my mouth."

Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers wedding on May 14th, 2022 Credit: Valorie Darling

A spread by Colette's Catering took center stage after the pair's ceremony. Fletcher described the feast as a multi-course meal with plenty of options.

"We start with the salad, then we go into a pasta and the whole menu is Italian-inspired if you will," she said. "And then we have a beef, fish or veggie option for our guests."

"I think one of our favorite parts of the wedding planning was obviously doing the menu tasting," she added. "We ate everything, we loved everything."

During the ceremony, Fletcher wore an Ines di Santo gown as she and Rodgers exchanged personal vows.

Joelle Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers wedding Credit: Valorie Darling

The small ceremony full of friends and family included some familiar Bachelor Nation names: Becca Tilley, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk were all in attendance.

Just like the cake choice, The Bachelorette couple wanted to blend classic accents with special touches tailored to their own taste.

"We wanted the vibe of our wedding to be traditional in a sense, but also playful and fun and unique," said Fletcher. "We've been planning for a long time, so we wanted it to be just right!"

Since their special day was delayed so long due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they're grateful to finally settle into blissful married life.