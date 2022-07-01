Kevin Love and Kate Bock tied the knot at the New York Public Library on Saturday, June 25

See Kevin Love and Kate Bock's Wedding Cake Complete with a Sweet Tribute to Their Grandmothers

The only thing sweeter than Kevin Love and Kate Bock's romance is their wedding cakes and pies!

A three-tier, show-stopping vegan cake came from Brooklyn-based bakery Lael Cakes and featured Bock's grandparents' wedding topper. The olive oil cake was simply decorated with white lemon icing so the vintage topper was the real star of the show.

For chocolate-loving guests, there was a second dessert that paid homage to Love's side of the family. The newlyweds served a chocolate pie that his grandmother used to make him, affectionately named Grandmother Carol's Chocolate Pie.

The pie combines a crumbly chocolate crust and rich chocolate filling with a topping of whipped cream and chocolate shavings. The pie is the gift that keeps on giving as all the guests went home with a box of mini chocolate pies and Grandma Carol's recipe attached.

Kate Bock and Kevin Love Wedding Credit: ALLAN ZEPEDA

Both desserts were displayed on a table with photographs of Love's Grandma Carol and Bock's Grandma Edna and Grandpa Eddie.

With the help of their wedding planner Marcy Blum, the couple turned the historic New York City venue into a "Great Gatsby-inspired ball," according to Bock. All guests were asked to wear black and white.

All-star guests — including Rich Paul and Adele and Love's former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James and his wife Savannah — got to enjoy the dinner menu offerings including a Caesar salad, grilled asparagus and either truffle or parmesan French fries. For the main course, guests could choose between branzino, grilled steak and cauliflower steak.

Throughout the evening, guests drank Chosen Family Wines, Lobos 1707 tequila, Off Hours Bourbon and Moët champagne.