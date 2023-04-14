See Inside the 'Absurd' 10-Bedroom Italian Villa Where Chefs Live and Compete on Food Network's 'Ciao House'

Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabe Bertaccini cohost the new culinary competition where the chefs live together in Tuscany

By
Published on April 14, 2023 12:02 PM

On the Food Network show Ciao House, hosts Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabe Bertaccini welcome 10 chefs to live in Tuscany and compete in a battle of Italian cuisine.

An exclusive clip of the new series (above), which premieres on Sunday, April 16, shows the 14th century Tuscan villa located in Borgo San Lorenzo where it all takes place. The competing chefs drive up to their new home and are immediately impressed.

"This is out of my dreams," says one chef. Another simply adds: "Nuts."

The group enters and awes at the entryway of the yellow estate with tall, domed ceilings and original frescos. Rather than sizing up the competition, the contestants take in the villa.

The Villa, as seen on Ciao House Season 1
Food Network

The 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate features Renaissance details and space for the contestants and crew. The inside is impressive but the contestants step outside into the expansive backyard (with a massive pool!) and are equally in awe of the grounds.

"This is more than a house," says Corey, a chef de cuisine from Brooklyn. "This is an estate. This is a compound. It is absurd."

The courtyard, as seen on Ciao House Season 1
Food Network

As to be expected, the chefs are also smitten with the kitchen. The space features a fireplace for chefs to cook in an authentic Tuscan manner, shelves stocked with endless varieties of pasta shapes and a massive spread of fresh produce.

"The kitchen is amazing. It makes you feel like you are in someone's grandmother's kitchen," says sous chef Omar from Avenel, New Jersey with a laugh. "But not my grandma."

Alex Guarnascheli rollout 4/24
Alex Guarnaschelli and Ciao House cohost Gabe Bertaccini. Food Network

Additional images show that the ornate details of the estate continue throughout. Lavish marble bathtubs, chandeliers and plush couches adorn the bathrooms.

Fans can see the process of Bertaccini selecting a villa on HGTV's House Hunters International.

In the episode that aired April 9, House Hunters International property expert Marta De Vito guides the co-host through three villas, each one meant to tap into the "family" feeling that Bertaccini aspires for the participants to experience.

The bathroom, as seen on Ciao House Season 1
Food Network

Bertaccini wanted a villa that costs between $50,000 and $100,000 per week that was functional for shooting a television show with a professional kitchen and a communal dining space. He also wanted the villa to look regal and showcase historical Italian design. Mission accomplished.

Ciao House premieres April 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network.

Related Articles
Alex Guarnascheli rollout 4/24
Alex Guarnaschelli Is '100 Percent' Open to Love Again After Ending Her Engagement — Just Not on Dating Apps
Guy Fieri (L) and his Wife Lori Fieri attend the ceremony to honor Guy Fieri with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Guy Fieri and Lori Fieri's Relationship Timeline
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner is All Smiles in N.Y.C., Plus Jeremy Renner on the Red Carpet in L.A., Shawn Mendes and More
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Sparkles On Stage in Tampa, Plus Jay Pharoah, Rainey Qualley, Gigi Hadid and More
Kristen Kish; Richard Blais; Brooke Williamson
Top Chef Winners: Where Are They Now?
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Advocates for Action While in New York, Plus Katie Holmes, Avril Lavigne and More
John Mayer
John Mayer Brings His Acoustic Stylings to Vancouver, Plus Rachel Brosnahan, Vanessa Hudgens and More
Donald Glover
Donald Glover Has a Magical Game Night at Barclays Center, Plus Gabrielle Union, Kravis and More
TOP CHEF -- Episode 2001
'Top Chef' Heats Up the Competition with All Stars from Around the World — See the Trailer
Credit: Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty — Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Estate for $28.9 Million
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
HGTV Urban Oasis winner courtesy HGTV
WATCH: North Carolina Grandma Wins HGTV Urban Oasis Home After Entering for 17 Years: 'A Dream That Came True'
Eric Adjepong daughter
Inside Eric Adjepong's Favorite Sunday Tradition of Going to Church and Baking with His Daughter
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
Top Chef Contestants
'Top Chef' Houston: Meet the Chefs Competing on the New Season of Bravo's Food Series
Dan Levy, Sohla El-Waylly, Will Guidara. HBO MAX, The Big Brunch - Season 1
Dan Levy Says New Show 'The Big Brunch' Restored His 'Faith in People' — Meet the 10 Competing Chefs
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQ-TU3v9b1/. Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber/Instagram
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World