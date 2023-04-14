See Inside the 'Absurd' 10-Bedroom Italian Villa Where Chefs Live and Compete on Food Network's 'Ciao House'

On the Food Network show Ciao House, hosts Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabe Bertaccini welcome 10 chefs to live in Tuscany and compete in a battle of Italian cuisine.

An exclusive clip of the new series (above), which premieres on Sunday, April 16, shows the 14th century Tuscan villa located in Borgo San Lorenzo where it all takes place. The competing chefs drive up to their new home and are immediately impressed.

"This is out of my dreams," says one chef. Another simply adds: "Nuts."

The group enters and awes at the entryway of the yellow estate with tall, domed ceilings and original frescos. Rather than sizing up the competition, the contestants take in the villa.

The 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate features Renaissance details and space for the contestants and crew. The inside is impressive but the contestants step outside into the expansive backyard (with a massive pool!) and are equally in awe of the grounds.

"This is more than a house," says Corey, a chef de cuisine from Brooklyn. "This is an estate. This is a compound. It is absurd."

As to be expected, the chefs are also smitten with the kitchen. The space features a fireplace for chefs to cook in an authentic Tuscan manner, shelves stocked with endless varieties of pasta shapes and a massive spread of fresh produce.

"The kitchen is amazing. It makes you feel like you are in someone's grandmother's kitchen," says sous chef Omar from Avenel, New Jersey with a laugh. "But not my grandma."

Alex Guarnaschelli and Ciao House cohost Gabe Bertaccini. Food Network

Additional images show that the ornate details of the estate continue throughout. Lavish marble bathtubs, chandeliers and plush couches adorn the bathrooms.

Fans can see the process of Bertaccini selecting a villa on HGTV's House Hunters International.

In the episode that aired April 9, House Hunters International property expert Marta De Vito guides the co-host through three villas, each one meant to tap into the "family" feeling that Bertaccini aspires for the participants to experience.

Bertaccini wanted a villa that costs between $50,000 and $100,000 per week that was functional for shooting a television show with a professional kitchen and a communal dining space. He also wanted the villa to look regal and showcase historical Italian design. Mission accomplished.

Ciao House premieres April 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network.