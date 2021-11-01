See Chef Eric Ripert's Simple 'Formula One' Kitchen Plus More of His Sag Harbor, N.Y. Home

A chef's kitchen is a sacred place — especially in Eric Ripert's case.

The award-winning chef opened up his peaceful Long Island home for Architectural Digest in a new feature. Eric and his wife, Sandra, live in the forested area of Sag Harbor, New York, and designed their home to celebrate naturalness, simplicity and other Zen Buddhism principles. These concepts are present in the garden landscaping, meditation room, and kitchen.

As the co-owner of Le Bernardin, his Michelin-starred New York restaurant, Eric considers the kitchen as one of the most important rooms in their house.

The minimalist space, designed with the help of SieMatic, features appliances that seamlessly blend into the countertop and cabinetry. Eric chose a Gaggenau induction stovetop for its energy efficiency and sleek appearance that matches the simple dark brown and white cabinets. Similarly, a retractable kitchen hood helps to maintain the sleek appearance of the room. The countertops are bare other than some pops of color from vases full of flowers and yellow drinkware. The simple color palette continues with the beige high-top chairs.

ERIC RIPERT AD HOME TOUR Credit: Tim Williams / AD

When asked about his simple cooking space, Ripert told AD, "It's very effective to have a one-man show. I call it a Formula One kitchen."

The chef has been practicing Zen Buddhism for nearly 30 years. "My challenge was to create a monastery, but I didn't want my wife to know that she was living in a monastery," he says. "I wanted her to think it was a beautiful luxurious house, which meant creating a bridge between what we both wanted: a sanctuary and a monastery."

ERIC RIPERT AD HOME TOUR Credit: Tim Williams / AD

The pair bought the land in Long Island more than two decades ago and rebuilt the previous house, a 1980s home that the couple lived in until the house started to fall apart. They worked with Blaze Makoid, Marie Aiello Design Studio, Landscape Details and Greg Diangelo Construction to create the new structure.

With the help of these designers, the couple chose a range of artwork, including some Tibetan Buddhist paintings and sculptures. Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the home with natural light and views of the natural surroundings, and the choice of oak flooring in the home is meant to echo the forest. The primary bedroom and its accompanying terrace make the master bedroom feel like a "treehouse," according to the chef.