See 'Bachelor' Matt James Attempt to Eat 100 Cookies at a Ski Resort: 'Never Turn Down a Cookie'

"What makes Beaver Creek different than any other mountain? At 3 o'clock every day at the base of the mountain, they pass out free chocolate chip cookies," James said in a video

By
Published on December 21, 2022 02:39 PM
Matt James. Photo: Matt James/Instagram

Matt James is up for a tasty challenge.

On Tuesday, The Bachelor alum, who was on season 25 of the hit reality show, posted an Instagram Reel, featuring the fun activities he was up to at ski lodge in Colorado.

"I attempted to eat 100 cookies at Beaver Creek," he captioned the post.

In the video, he described a fun tradition at the snowy destination. "At 3 o'clock every day at the base of the mountain, they pass out free chocolate chip cookies," he said in the clip.

James decided to turn the sweet offering into a hilarious challenge. "Today, I'm going to see how many free chocolate chip cookies I can get," he said.

The Dancing With the Stars alum did whatever it took to fetch his sweet treats, including diving on the brick pavement to score one that fell off the floor. Throughout the video, he breathlessly ran around in the snow to chase down servers.

"Thank you, I'll take another one," James said to a resort chef. "I'll never turn down a cookie."

His girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell, even got in on the action and took a bite from one of his cookies.

"We're about six cookies in right now. It's looking very promising," he said, adding, "I'm trying to go for thirty today."

In his last attempt to make it to 100 treats, James snagged a full tray from a server who laughed off the antics. Ultimately, he managed to take an impressive 47 chocolate chip cookies.

Matt James. Matt James/Instagram

In June, James opened up about his relationship with Kirkconnell and how he was portrayed on The Bachelor. During the interview with The Los Angeles Times, he explained why his memoir, First Impressions: Off-Screen Conversations With a Bachelor on Race, Family, and Forgiveness, didn't delve deeper into some parts of his experience on The Bachelor.

"There wasn't anything left to rehash," he said, pointing to the racism controversy surrounding his final pick Kirkconnell's past. "My relationship had been made into a sideshow, a complete circus. Rachael and I have moved on."

He added, "We're one of the only couples from that franchise still going strong. The reason is we're going at things at our own pace. We're not playing games that a lot of people play just to stay in that circle."

