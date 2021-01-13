The "King Dog" is available at the Hot Diggity Dogs food truck from now until Jan. 25

A Secret Hot Dog Is Available at Disney Springs — and It Comes with Peanut Butter and Bacon

The secret is out about Disney Springs' new creative food item.

On Tuesday, the Disney Parks Tik Tok account — which has over 1.4 million followers — debuted a look at the "King Dog," available at the Hot Diggity Dogs food truck in Disney Spring West Side from now until Jan. 25.

The "King Dog" is unlike any meal before. The special all-beef hot dog features a French toast batter-dipped and cereal-crusted hot dog bun, as well as never-ending toppings like a spicy peanut butter spread, banana-honey mustard, chipotle-berry preserve, and billionaire's bacon.

If customers want to order this epic hot dog, they must utter the phrase "Hot Dog, Hot Dog, Hot Diggity Dog!" at the truck, which is open daily from 6:00 p.m. to close.

Most importantly, Disney highly suggests customers record their experience ordering the "King Dog" and tag the park on social media.

