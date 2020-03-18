Costo's Seattle Corporate Office Has Not Closed After Employee Died of Coronavirus: Report

The employee reportedly worked for Costco Travel and died at his home Sunday night, according to Buzzfeed News.

Costco Wholesale’s corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington remains open after an employee died of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to an internal email obtained by Buzzfeed News, the company has not fully closed the building or directed its employees to work from home since the employee’s death on Sunday night.

Seattle radio station KTTH, which first reported the news, said that the employee worked for Costco Travel and died at his home Sunday night. Further details have not yet been released.

“The company has handled everything very poorly,” an anonymous Costco employee told BuzzFeed. “Someone died and they’re still keeping the building open and having us come in.”

A second anonymous employee said, “Employees have to choose between a check or their health.”

Reps for Costco did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, many grocery stores across the country have been depleted as concerned citizens have stocked up on necessities.In response, many stores have had to limit the amount of products shoppers can buy.

PEOPLE confirmed last week that Costco stores in New York, New Jersey and Virginia are limiting product quantities to two per person for products that have spiked in demand due to the coronavirus, including water, paper towels, toilet paper and hand sanitizer. That said, employees confirmed that many stores are currently sold out of several of these high-demand products.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic on March 11, urging world leaders and citizens to take action to help stop the spread of the disease.