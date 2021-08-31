"When I eat a super hot [dish], I know exactly, physiologically, what's going to happen," he tells PEOPLE exclusively

Sean Evans Says He Tries to 'Avoid the Super Spicy Stuff' Outside of Filming Hot Ones

Even Hot Ones host Sean Evans has his limits when it comes to eating spicy foods.

While promoting his partnership with TUMS for its Autoburn Road Trip campaign, Evans opens up about how his eating habits differ off-screen.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When it comes to spicy food, because of the show, it makes me take care of myself a little bit more outside of that show," Evans, 35, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "So a lot of salads, a lot of juice [and] a lot of cereal when I'm not doing it."

Evans adds: "We've been doing this now for like, seven years, couple hundred episodes. So when I'm off the clock, keep the TUMS handy and try to avoid the super spicy stuff."

With many years of spicy food consumption under his belt, Evans doesn't "have that panic" when it comes to trying out a new dish of that caliber.

"I know what to expect. So somebody's had the curry here [at Brick Lane Curry House], eaten two Carolina Reapers, done the show for seven years — like, nothing really takes me by surprise," he continues. "When I eat a super hot [dish], I know exactly, physiologically, what's going to happen."

Sean Evans Credit: Kait Ebinger

Evans has been hosting Hot Ones since 2015. He's had a wide range of stars appear on the series over the years, from Paul Rudd to Halle Berry to Gordon Ramsay.

"The fans kind of like tell me who those white whale guests are exactly. So Gordon Ramsay was the biggest one for a long, long time — for years, in a way that almost made it hard for us to do the show," he says. "Every time I'd put up an Instagram picture, my comments would just be, 'When's Gordon Ramsay coming on the show?' 'When's Gordon Ramsay coming on the show?' I'm walking through an airport and people are yelling at me, 'When's Gordon Ramsay, coming on the show?'"

"I'd go home for Thanksgiving. My aunt's like, 'You know who'd be great on the show? Gordon Ramsay.' Then, finally, we got him in. So that felt like [it] was an albatross growing around my neck for years," he adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for who the fans want next, Evans reveals the one name that keeps popping up: Keanu Reeves.

"Keanu Reeves is like the number one, like, most requested," he adds. "So, he's our new Gordon Ramsay."

As of late, Evans has narrowed his focus on TUMS' Autoburn Road Trip campaign. Together, they created a path that highlighted some of the spiciest dishes at family-owned restaurants across America, including Big G's Pizza in Chicago and Rocky's Hot Chicken Shack in Asheville, N.C.

Sean Evans Credit: Kait Ebinger

For the tour's last stop, Evans visited Brick Lane Curry House — an Indian restaurant located in New York City's East Village neighborhood. The spot is best known for its P'haal, which is an extremely hot curry that requires customers who dare to try it to state a verbal disclaimer not holding the restaurant accountable for any physical or emotional damage that follows.

TUMS' Autoburn Road Trip "started as just a way to heat things up after an especially bland year," Evans says.