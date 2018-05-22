The Chopped judge and chef of Masso Osteria in Las Vegas fills is pizza roll with “delectable goodness.”

Scott Conant’s Kale & Broccoli Rabe Stromboli

27 oz. fresh prepared pizza dough (from a 2-lb. pizza dough)

12 oz. broccoli rabe

8 oz. baby kale (about 10 cups)

1 cup chopped fresh basil

5 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing

1½ tsp. flaky sea salt, divided

½ tsp. crushed red pepper, divided

All-purpose flour, for work surface

12 oz. provolone cheese, sliced

2 tsp. chopped fresh rosemary

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Place pizza dough on a work surface; cover with plastic wrap, and let rest at room temperature 30 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add broccoli rabe; boil until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl filled with ice water. Add kale to pot; boil 1 minute. Transfer to bowl with ice water. Let greens remain submerged until cold, about 5 minutes. Drain and finely chop.

3. Toss together broccoli rabe, kale, basil, garlic, olive oil, 1 teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon red pepper in a bowl.

4. Uncover dough; roll into an 18×15-inch oval on a lightly floured work surface. Arrange cheese in 2 rows down center lengthwise of rolled dough, leaving a 4-inch border on sides and a 1-inch border at ends. Arrange broccoli rabe mixture evenly over cheese. Bring edges of dough up and over filling; pinch together side seams and ends of dough. Place seam-side down on a large baking sheet. Brush top, sides and ends of stromboli with olive oil. Sprinkle with rosemary, remaining ½ teaspoon salt and remaining ¼ teaspoon red pepper. Cut 5 (1-inch) slits on top.

5. Bake in preheated oven until stromboli is well browned and bubbling, 35 to 40 minutes. Serve immediately.

Serves: 4 to 6

Active time: 35 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Quick Tip: If you don’t have broccoli rabe, double the amount of kale in the recipe—or swap it for spinach or Swiss chard.

