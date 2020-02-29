The chef and host of Food Network's Chopped Sweets shares one of his favorite winter citrus dishes: "It's big on taste!"
Scott Conant’s Endive, Orange & Goat Cheese Salad
4 (4-oz.) heads Belgian endive, halved lengthwise and cored
1 (10-oz.) head radicchio, chopped (about 5 cups)
10 fresh basil leaves, torn into pieces
1/2 cup smoked almonds, coarsely chopped
1/4 cup fresh orange juice (from 1 orange)
3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
1 Tbsp. honey
3/4 tsp. kosher salt
4 medium navel oranges, peeled and thinly sliced
3 medium blood oranges, peeled and thinly sliced
3 1/2 oz. goat cheese, crumbled
1. Cut endive halves crosswise into 2 equal pieces. Separate top halves into leaves; cut cored ends of halves into 1/4-inch-thick slices.
2. Toss together endive, radicchio, basil and almonds in a large bowl. Whisk together orange juice, olive oil, lemon juice, honey and salt in a small bowl; drizzle over salad, and gently toss.
3. Arrange half of the endive mixture on a large platter. Sprinkle half of each of the orange slices and goat cheese over top with remaining endive mixture, orange slices and goat cheese.
Serves: 6
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes