The Reviewer: Tina Nguyen, Vanity Fair

Choice Cuts:

Wells has not always hated the well-known steak house. At the start of his brutal zero-star review, he recalls happily emptying out his wallet to eat one of their sizzling porterhouse or rib steaks in the 1990s. “Because a Peter Luger steak made me feel alive in a way that few other things did, I considered this a fair trade, although I could afford it only once a year or so.” But a visit back in October 2019, did not encourage the same exchange. He likens the shrimp cocktail to “cold latex dipped in ketchup and horseradish,” calls the dole “dry and almost powder,” and the Caesar salad “drippy” with croutons straight out of the bag. “I know there was a time the German fried potatoes were brown and crunchy, because I eagerly ate them each time I went,” he writes. “Now they are mushy, dingy, gray and sometimes cold. I look forward to them the way I look forward to finding a new, irregularly shaped mole.” His porterhouse was equally disappointing. Though he could live with its ranging degree of doneness despite his order for medium-rare, Wells still called it “far from the best New York has to offer.”

The Pièce de Résistance: “Renowned butcher Pat LaFrieda once dared me to eat an eyeball that he himself popped out of the skull of a roasted pig. That eyeball tasted better than the Trump Grill’s (Grille’s) Gold Label Burger.”