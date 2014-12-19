Image zoom

As a new mom and newlywed, Scarlett Johansson looks like she’s in store for one very memorable holiday.

Here, the actress – and Dolce & Gabbana spokesperson – reflects on her special Christmas traditions, favorite family recipes and why she’s a sucker for a festive red lip.

What’s the very best thing about Christmas for you?

Scarlett Johansson: Getting to see my family all in one place. I travel so frequently for work, it’s one of the only times we all get together.

What’s one of your favorite holiday traditions?

SJ: I like to watch old movies, read and bake. My favorite holiday movie is Home Alone 2, believe it or not!

How do you get ready for the holiday party circuit?

SJ: Red is the perfect color for fun events. And if I’m not wearing a red outfit, I’ll rarely step out without a red lip. My favorite is Dolce & Gabbana Classic Cream Lipstick in Devil. It’s been my go-to for years.

Your favorite Christmas food?

SJ: The smell of rice pud­ding always reminds me of the holidays. My father makes a trad­i­tional Danish pud­ding with a cherry sauce that is totally decadent and delicious. And, my family cooks a christmas pudding every year that is like a tapioca sort of a pudding with a cherry sauce, warm fruit sauce. It cooks like for the entire day before and the entire house smells like vanilla, because the recipe calls for fresh vanilla. So it is a very Christmas-y scent to me.

What’s the most special Christmas gift you ever received?

SJ: My brother got me a gift certificate to our favorite childhood restaurant. It was an opportunity for us to spend time together, reminisce and finally try the daiquiris we were always too young to sample.

Do you find it difficult to stay in shape over the holidays?

SJ: I make sure I hit the gym a lot before the holidays. Then I don’t feel guilty about overindulging!

–Michelle Ward