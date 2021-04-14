Scarlett Johansson Doesn’t Make Eating Healthy ‘Feel Like a Chore’ for Daughter Rose

Scarlett Johansson takes a passive approach toward getting her daughter, 6-year-old Rose Dorothy, to eat her fruits and vegetables.

"It's funny, but I think I never really had to trick her into eating healthy," The two-time Academy Award nominee, 36, tells PEOPLE.

Johansson says that her own mother used the "one bite rule," which she also subscribes to with Rose. "I think [it's best] just letting kids discover food that way without making it feel like a chore," she says.

"Everybody has a different palate," she adds. "I've never tried to force my kid to eat anything she didn't like, and I never tried to hide any foods from her because I was trying to pack in an extra carrot. I'm just like, 'If you don't like carrots, you don't have to eat them.' But just offer a variety as much as possible. And then I think, as you get older your palate develops, and you get out of those habits."

Johansson hopes to help other moms get nutrition to their kids just as smoothly, investing in Jason Karp's company HumanCo and taking over as the creative director for their brand Snow Days, which has created a healthier take on pizza bites.

snow days Credit: snow days

Launching the organic, grain-free frozen snack last year, the brand is looking to expand into healthier versions of other nostalgic comfort foods from childhood. "I think it just made sense, especially because I have a 6-year-old daughter," the actress says.

"I know what it is to look for both of those things, convenience and the nutrition," she continues. "And it's kind of a bare bones category. You pass the freezer aisle because you think, 'Oh, I'm going to find something in there that could be [good] on a rainy day,' but it's always just... I can't. And wouldn't it be so great to just reach in there and just know that you have this trusted brand that's delicious, and doesn't make you feel terrible?"

The Black Widow star coparents Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, 39, to whom she was married from 2014 to 2017. She recently married Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost in an intimate ceremony in October.

Johansson says she recently spent one of her own snow days with Jost and her daughter watching the 1997 family movie Home Alone 3, in which she made one of her first onscreen appearances at age 11.

After Rose fell in love with the first two Christmas classics starring Macaulay Culkin, Johansson reluctantly showed her the third installment—but she didn't tell Rose about the personal connection.

