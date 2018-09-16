Scarlett Johansson Attends Star-Studded Opening for Director Joe Russo’s New L.A. Restaurant

Los Angeles has a new hot spot on the map!

Simone, a new restaurant from Avengers: Infinity War director Joe Russo and James Beard-winning chef Jessica Largey, had its grand opening on Saturday night — and some of Hollywood’s biggest stars stopped by to check it out.

Scarlett Johansson and her Avengers costars Chris Evans and Don Cheadle were all in attendance as were former Community costars Gillian Jacobs, Joel McHale and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Also joining in on the fun were Oscar winner Marisa Tomei, Modern Family’s Julie Bowen, and Jon Favreau, who helped produce The Avengers and its 2015 sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The restaurant — which will officially open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 20 — aims to create a relaxed atmosphere while offering guests produce-driven California meals with eclectic flavors.

Simone also features an elevated wine list and plenty of delicious craft cocktails.

Simone will also offer a special tasting menu a few evenings each week at the six-seat chef’s counter, a feature which will launch after its public opening.

Starting Sept. 20, Simone will be open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday.