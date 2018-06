The Craziest Savory Doughnuts You Can Try Across the Country

Donut Bar

631 B St, San Diego, CA

This shop touts itself as having the World’s Most Award-Winning donuts, and they feature flavors like Pop Tarts and Grilled Cheese. This concoction begins with two Saigon Cinnamon doughnuts, toasted with butter and sugar. Then, while the doughnut is on the griddle, they add two slices of Havarti and two slices of American cheese for an elevated version of your traditional childhood sandwich.