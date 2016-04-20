The eatery will open its doors on June 1st

Mark Your Calendar, Preppy: There's a Saved by the Bell-Themed Diner Opening

It may only be Wednesday, but our week has been officially made thanks to the announcement that a Saved by the Bell–themed eatery will set up shop in Chicago this summer.

Fan of the kitschy ’90s series can dine in the pop-up restaurant—aptly named Saved by the Max—which draws inspiration from the diner where the Saved By the Bell‘s characters Zach Morris, Kelly Kapowski, Lisa Turtle, A.C. Slater, Jessie Spano and Samuel “Screech” Powers hung out on the show.

Saved by the Max will open its doors on June 1st in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood, and is said to capture the feel of the group’s go-to hangout spot.

“After just one meeting I knew that this space was perfect for us,” Derek Berry, Saved by The Max’s founder, said. “We needed a place that would allow fans to feel as if they’ve been transported back to Bayside and are fully immersed in the universe of the show.”

The eatery, which will offer dinner, weekend brunch and late-night snacks, boasts a menu that caters to the Saved by the Bell superfans: AC Sliders, Preppy BLT, Macaroni & Screech, Belding Fries, Miss Bliss Candied Bacon and a Lisa Turtle Milkshake.

And if midnight snacks aren’t your jam—the space is open daily from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., excluding Saturdays when the diner closes at 3 a.m.—Saved by the Max is also planning fun events like a costume contest, karaoke, trivia, dance parties and a special performance by a Zack Attack cover band.

As is common with TV-themed eateries (never forget Friends‘ Central Perk!), Saved by the Max is creating plenty of buzz among fans. According to the pop-up diner’s Facebook event page, 23K users are interested and 6.9K have marked they are attending.