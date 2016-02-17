If your ’90s dream involved sprinting down the grocery aisles collecting giant blocks of cheese and oversize inflatable bananas on Supermarket Sweep, this clip will give you a heavy dose of nostalgia.

In an unaired sketch from last weekend’s Saturday Night Live, host Melissa McCarthy and cast member Vanessa Bayer go head-to-head in a brutally hilarious final round of “Supermarket Spree.”

As Bayer’s character takes a more practical and subdued approach to the competition, McCarthy ruthlessly collects an entire side of beef, two wheels of imported parmesan cheese, an industrial deli slicer and even stops to stuff her face with straight-up mayo. Bludgeoning with a bag of rice and general hilarity ensue.