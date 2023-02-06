Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls McDonald's Suing Her at Age 5 Over Burger King Commercial

"When we were there, I just wanted a burger," Sarah Michelle Gellar recalled of starring in a Burger King ad campaign at age 5, which got her sued by McDonald's

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023 09:13 PM
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1789 -- Pictured: Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar poses backstage on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images); https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ss7_5PSnyA Sarah Michelle Gellar Burger King Commercial - 1981
Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty; Burger King

Sarah Michelle Gellar found herself in the middle of the fast food war at a young age.

The Wolf Pack star, 45, recalled landing in legal hot water at 5 years old as she discussed her career with Buzzfeed UK and reminisced about a Burger King commercial she did long before playing Buffy Summers.

"This is really funny. This was this big campaign that I did for Burger King and I was 5," Gellar recounted. "And I was the first person to say another competitor's name in a job, and so McDonald's turned around and sued the advertising agency, Burger King and me at 5."

A spokesperson for McDonald's did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"But what I really remember was I didn't eat a lot of fast food at the time, and when we were there, I just wanted a burger," she continued. "I was so excited because my mom said that I could have the burger.

MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 28: Sarah Michelle Gellar attends a photocall for the TV Series "Wolf Pack" coming soon on Paramount+ at Paramount Offices on January 28, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for ABA)
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty for ABA

"And what I learned on that day is that when they make the burgers for commercials, they glue each seed on it to make it look all perfect and beautiful, and then they shellac it, and they paint it. You guys, TV is not real," said Gellar.

Although she said "banned is a strong word," Gellar previously noted in a 2004 interview with Sunday Express that she "wasn't allowed to eat" at McDonald's during the lawsuit.

"It was tough because, when you're a little kid, McDonald's is where all your friends have their birthday parties, so I missed out on a lot of apple pies," Gellar said told the outlet.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch a 5-Year-Old Sarah Michelle Gellar in the Cutest Burger King Ad You've Ever Seen

Gellar later made her breakout performance in the starring role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003, the first five on The WB and the last two on UPN. She spoke about the finale's 20th anniversary during an appearance last month on The Graham Norton Show.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"People love to remind me that it [has been] 20 years," Gellar said. "I love that people still reference it — but I don't need the actual date and passage of time so people realize how old I am!"

Related Articles
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Loves That People Still Love 'Buffy' — Even If It Makes Her 'Realize How Old I Am'
Cruel Intentions
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says 250 People Watched Her Film Selma Blair Kiss on 'Cruel Intentions' Set
Sarah Michelle Gellar | Behind The Looks | Who What Wear
Sarah Michelle Gellar Relives Her Most Iconic Costumes, Reveals She Still Has a Pair of 'Buffy' Boots
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Kelly Ripa attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "Wolf Pack" at Harmony Gold on January 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kelly Ripa Discouraged Sarah Michelle Gellar's Move to Hollywood: 'You Think You're Going to Be a Star?'
Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters
Buffy/Spike Reunion! Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters Reteam on the Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "Wolf Pack" at Harmony Gold on January 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: M. Night Shyamalan attends the "Knock at the Cabin" UK Special Screening at Vue West End on January 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Sarah Michelle Gellar Admits to M. Night Shyamalan She Spoiled' Sixth Sense' for Freddie Prinze Jr.
WOLF PACK: Rodrigo Santoro as Garrett Briggs and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Kristin Ramsy in WOLF PACK on Paramount+. Photo: Curtis Bonds Baker/Paramount+ © 2022 MTVE All Rights Reserved.
Everything to Know About 'Wolf Pack', the Supernatural Series by 'Teen Wolf' Creator Jeff Davis
Sarah Michelle Gellar Still Grapples with Buffy's Legacy, Sharing Her 'Full Story' About Mistreatment on Set
Sarah Michelle Gellar Still Grapples with 'Buffy' 's Legacy, Sharing Her 'Full Story' About Mistreatment on Set
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charlotte Grace Prinze attend the Do Revenge LA Special Screening post reception at the Hollywood Roosevelt on September 14, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Sarah Michelle Gellar Won't Allow Daughter, 13, to Act on Camera Until She Graduates High School
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar at the The Plumm in New York City, New York
All About Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 2 Kids
Sarah Michelle Geller speaks onstage during TheWrap's 5th Annual Power Women Summit
'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' 's Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls 'Extremely Toxic Male Set' Earlier in Her Career
https://www.instagram.com/p/B__tC4uHt5a/ michelleyeoh_official Verified To the most beautiful mother and all mothers ... Happy Mother’s Day . Thank q ❤️🌹❤️ 142w
Michelle Yeoh Recalls Her Mom Chaperoning Her Date and Accidentally Holding Her Date's Hand
paul rudd, seth rogen
The Best Super Bowl Commercials of All Time
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Pink Barbie Swimsuit on Holiday Trip: 'Barbie Girl in a Santa World'
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Hot Pink Barbie Swimsuit on Holiday Trip: 'Barbie Girl in a Santa World'
Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Academy Conducting Review of Oscars Campaign Rules After Surprise Andrea Riseborough Nomination
Freddie Prinze, Jr. and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the "Boys and Girls" New York City Premiere on June 13, 2000 at Kips Bay Theatre in New York City.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Relationship Timeline