Sarah Jessica Parker’s New Wine Collection Launches This September

In February, we first caught wind of Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest project—her own line of wines, in collaboration with New Zealand-based wine company Invivo & Co. The actress, designer, and producer teased that her Sauvignon Blanc and rosé would be the first bottles to launch from the yet-to-be-named line, and that she intended to be “very hands-on throughout the process,” getting involved in the naming, label design, and winemaking itself. This Tuesday, Parker announced via Instagram that the first bottle, “Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker Sauvignon Blanc,” will officially hit shelves in September.

“X, marks the drop! Proud to reveal and introduce Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc!” Parker wrote. “First samples just arrived in NYC from the famous Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough region in New Zealand. I’ve popped the cork and am now even more excited for its September worldwide launch!”

As Parker writes, the wine is made with grapes from Marlborough, New Zealand—famous for its Sauvignon Blanc—blended from five different estates. The founders of Invivo, Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron, flew out to New York in May to finalize the wine with Parker, trying samples of a 2019 vintage harvested in April from different sub-regions of Marlborough. During the course of a three-hour blending session, they figured out the proportions from each vineyard to create the Sauvignon Blanc. The end results? Reportedly, the blend has notes of grapefruit, honeysuckle flower, passionfruit, and citrus zest—the palate starts off with “sweet-scented fruits” and a “soft, but balanced, acid spine” before the fruit flavor intensifies.

The name of the wine, “X, SJP” is a nod to Parker’s e-mail sign-off, and she also hand-painted the X design on the original label. (The teal paint matches a satin shoe colorway, “Hamilton,” from her shoe collection.)

The wine will be available for a suggested retail price of $18 to $20 starting September 18, immediately available across the U.S. via Taub Family Selections, a national importer. You can also find it in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Canada, the UK, Ireland and Hong Kong, per the announcement. As for the rosé we previously mentioned, a bottle from the South of France will be added to the Invivo and Sarah Jessica Parker collection in 2020—expect a new vintage 2019 blend, from grapes that will be harvested this September.