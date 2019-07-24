Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Her Top 3 Favorite Restaurants for Sipping Cosmos in N.Y.C.

If you’ve ever wondered whether Sarah Jessica Parker knows where to find a good cosmopolitan in the same way her Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, did, the answer is a resounding, yes.

The opportunity to share her cocktail knowledge came after Parker, 54, took to Instagram on Tuesday night to sing the praises of popular N.Y.C. Spanish restaurant Sevilla. “Beautiful Sevilla never disappoints,” she captioned a photo of the menu alongside a paper rose that the waiter made for her out of a napkin. “Put Sevilla on your list of longtime neighborhood restaurants to dine at while visiting the West Village.”

Fans began sounding off in the comments section, many agreeing with her recommendation and others asking for more of her favorite spots in the Big Apple. One fan in particular, Jamie Burke, a singer-songwriter living in N.Y.C., commented on Parker’s post, asking, “I’m on the hunt for the best cheesecake and cosmo in town…any recommendations?” The actress happily obliged: “@itsjamieburke eeek! Cheesecake-Juniors! Cosmo- Centrale/Morandi/Anfora.”

While the cheesecake recommendation may come as no surprise (Junior’s is an N.Y.C. staple known for their sweet, creamy cheesecakes in red and white striped boxes), the cosmo suggestions are thrilling to many Sex and the City fans. The drink — a blend of vodka, triple sec, cranberry and lime juice — was the cocktail of choice on the beloved TV show. Carrie Bradshaw, the lead character, played by Parker, always seemed to either have one in hand or be in search of one.

Parker’s three recommendations all reside in Manhattan — much like Parker, who has lived in Greenwich Village with her husband and kids for a decade. Bar Centrale is located in Midtown near Times Square, and Morandi and Anfora can be found in the West Village. Dare we suggest an SJP-approved bar crawl?

After you grab a cosmo (or three), Sex and the City fans may also want to check out one of the many restaurants in the city that members of the fab four dined at on the show. PEOPLE put together a list of all of the Sex and the City hot spots you can still visit in N.Y.C., so you can eat and drink like Carrie did!