"I'm having the best summer of my life," Lee told PEOPLE at the LUISAVIAROMA and UNICEF Gala in Capri, Italy, on Saturday

Sandra Lee Makes Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Andrew Cuomo Breakup and Breast Reconstruction Surgery

Sandra Lee attends the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 31, 2021 in Capri, Italy.

Look at her, she's Sandra Lee!

The celebrity lifestyle guru, 55, made her first red carpet appearance since her breakup with Andrew Cuomo and subsequent breast reconstruction surgery in Italy on Saturday.

She dazzled on the red carpet at the LUISAVIAROMA and UNICEF Gala in Capri, wearing a chartreuse Matičevski gown, strappy, precious stone-encrusted Miu Miu stilettos, a fuchsia Amanda Pearl clutch, and an antique, 30-carat ruby cocktail ring.

"I'm having the best summer of my life," Lee told PEOPLE at the star-studded event.

The Semi-Homemade Cooking star recently told her Instagram followers she had lost 25 lbs. since her 2019 breakup from the Governor of New York and recent bout with COVID-19.

This year, Lee celebrates her 25th anniversary with UNICEF as a founding board member of the Los Angeles chapter, as well as serving as their sole International Emissary.

"I'm here to support UNICEF and the amazing work they do for children around the world," she explained to PEOPLE at the Italian gala.

An auction at the fundraiser, conducted by Harry Dalmeny of Sotheby's, included several one-of-a-kind items: Steve McQueen's 1961 Cooper Formula Junior race car; art by Andy Warhol, Alex Israel, and Richard Orlinski; a notebook of drawings by Pablo Picasso; and the Yamaha grand piano played by Legend during his performance earlier in the evening.