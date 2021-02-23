Sandra Lee’s Uncle Bill Has Been Hospitalized with COVID: 'He Is Extremely Compromised'

Since his hospitalization, he's been in stable condition, but his oxygen intake is quite low, PEOPLE confirms

Sandra Lee's uncle, Bill, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Since his hospitalization, his condition is stable, but his oxygen intake is quite low, PEOPLE confirms.

Lee, 54, shared the news on Saturday on Instagram, posting a photo of the two together and describing his symptoms.

"Sad Fam'Lee News—Everyone knows sweet Naughty Uncle Bill (Uncle Ice Cream ;) -He was diagnosed with Covid and has now been in the hospital for a bit. Uncle Bill was so good about staying home-staying safe," Lee wrote.

"He is extremely compromised at 83 (bad lungs, heart condition-just recovered from colon cancer) and has had other health issues for 4 years-i feel like the Grim Reaper Hunts him and we fight tooth and nail to keep him here with us," she added.

She continued, "There are just a few more bucket list items he wants to check off plus he's my Guy, my Go To - he and Aunt Peg asked me to move from Wisc to LA with them and I did, it changed my life. He helped me start my Business, got up at 3 am to fix me food when I can home from a grueling day of work on the road, he help me make a life and build on it and he is a mountain of a man in our family."

Lee shared that her uncle Bill had not been vaccinated yet and encouraged others to make sure they were getting vaccinated if eligible.

The celebrity chef recently moved to California and opened up to her followers after moving out of her New York home, which she once shared with her former partner Governor Andrew Cuomo, and flying to the West Coast.

The Emmy winner, who dated Cuomo, 63, for 14 years, traveled from her new Malibu home to Arizona to spend Christmas with her family.

Sharing photos of Christmas gifts she wrapped in her new home, Lee said in the caption of her post that she is focusing on the positives in life and has "decided to get back to me," after a trying few days packing up and saying goodbye to her Westchester County house.

Lee noted that while she's been "very fortunate" in life, "there are times when we all have to go through the grief and the pain the gift of living will surely bring."