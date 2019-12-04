Sandra Lee is taking her time to heal her heartbreak.

The celebrity chef, who split from her boyfriend of 14 years, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, earlier this year, spoke to PEOPLE at the 15th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York on Tuesday about how she’s faring since the separation.

“I had my couple of months being really, really sad,” she said during the charity event, “and I have to say that my heart is a little too broken to be open yet.”

Lee, 53, and Cuomo, 61, officially announced their split in September in a joint statement. “Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship,” they said.

“We will always be family and are fully supportive of each other and dedicated to the girls,” they added referring to Cuomo’s daughters, Michaela and twins Cara and Mariah, with ex Kerry Kennedy.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Lee, who has been a longtime supporter of UNICEF, was circumspect about future romantic prospects. “Someday maybe, we’ll see,” she said.

The lifestyle icon, who playfully referred to herself as the “first girlfriend,” and Cuomo had been together since 2005 after meeting at a party in the Hamptons. Following their split announcement, Lee told PEOPLE that regardless she still has a lot of affection for Cuomo — and always will.

“Andrew will always be one of the greatest loves of my life and we will continue to be family,” she said in September. “His daughters and I share an incredibly close bond. I will continue to be there for them as I have been for the last 14 years.”