Sandra Lee Enjoys 'Fun, Sun and Love' on Boat Ride with Boyfriend Ben Youcef

Sandra Lee and her boyfriend Ben Youcef are having some fun in the sun.

On Sunday, the lifestyle icon, 56, shared sweet snaps of the pair cozying up on a boat ride as they cruised on the water at sunset.

"What a beautiful boat and enchanting sunset. Fun, Sun and love-The best of the best with the best of the best!" she captioned the post.

In the second selfie in the Instagram series, Lee and Youcef shared a kiss as the sun set behind them.

"Please don't take any day for granted they all go by so quickly —-make magical memories every moment!!" Lee continued the post.

She finished up the message by sharing heartfelt words with her followers.

"Wishing you all the most serene summer days and most sensational sunset nights. ENJOY YOUR LIFE-EVERY MOMENT! What a gift. Hugs to you all," she wrote.

Last month, the Semi-Homemade Cooking star celebrated her 56th birthday on a trip to Lake Como with her boyfriend. She said in a statement to PEOPLE that as a cancer survivor she was celebrating more than just her birthday.

"This past year has brought me so much… unbelievable happiness, stunning fear, absolute love and most importantly appreciation for life itself," Lee said. "Thank you God! As a cancer survivor, I look at life a lot differently than I used to and want to soak up as much of life as I can. Every moment of every day matters to me. Health, physical and mental, is my priority."

After having a hysterectomy in March — seven years after surviving breast cancer — Lee said that "this year represented the ending of one chapter and the beginning of another."

Sandra Lee/Instagram

"I am no longer counting the years, but instead I am making the years count," she added. "I am so grateful for the moments I captured on this birthday and look forward to another year of health and happiness with the people that matter most."

During their Italy trip, Lee and Youcef rented a vintage Porsche Speedster (made in 1956 to commemorate her 56th birthday) to travel around Lake Como.

PEOPLE confirmed that Lee and Youcef were dating back in August 2021. The two first met as friends at a Santa Monica restaurant months prior, and have been "inseparable" since getting together, a source said in November.

"It's almost like a first love for both of them," the insider added.