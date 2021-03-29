Sandra Lee Details Her Recent COVID Battle and Gives Update on Her Uncle Bill's Hospitalization

Sandra Lee is feeling better after recently contracting COVID-19.

The celebrity chef, 54, detailed her battle in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, and also gave an update on her Uncle Bill, who was hospitalized with COVID in February.

Bill, who is 83 and "extremely compromised," was released from the hospital but quickly readmitted after a fall, learning that his heart is working at only 25% capacity. "He is now in a rehab facility and we are not allowed to see him without an appointment," Lee added in her caption.

As for her own case, Lee says her symptoms came on quickly. "The night I realized I had it the inside of my body felt like a pinball machine had gone off, with the metal ball pinging all over the place," she wrote. "Then it was just a massive headache with stuffy nose, minimum chest pain and then total exhaustion." She also says she lost her taste and smell, which is a common symptom of the virus.

The lifestyle guru assured that she has now recovered, and added that her Aunt Peggy, Bill's wife, also had COVID but it "barely affected her."

Lee has a very close relationship with her aunt and uncle, who took her in when she was struggling and helped launch her business. "There was a lot of drama and trauma going on in my family home that was above me," Lee previously told PEOPLE. "I went to Wisconsin to live with my birth father and he got put in jail. They came to Wisconsin and got me and my uncle asked me if I would please move in with them. So, he gave up his home office and turned it into my bedroom, and I lived with them."

When she began selling crafts in the 1990s—which led to regular appearances on QVC and eventually her own hit Food Network show, Semi-Homemade—Lee leaned on Bill and Peggy. "My uncle would create all of the props in the booths and the displays for my kiosks and for my demonstrations, and my aunt would help me create all of the decorating elements and demonstrative pieces," she says.