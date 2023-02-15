Sandra Lee Celebrates Boyfriend Ben Youcef's Birthday and Valentine's Day: 'You Make Life Better'

Sandra Lee first made her relationship with Ben Youcef Instagram official on Valentine's Day 2022

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

Published on February 15, 2023
Happy Valentines and Happy Birthday to my sweet Ben-you make life better every day, and in every way-I love you! Sandy
Photo: Sandra Lee Instagram

Sandra Lee is showering Ben Youcef with double the love.

On Tuesday, the Food Network star, 56, shared a romantic Instagram photo, celebrating her boyfriend's 48th birthday and Valentine's Day.

In the sweet pic, the pair embraced in an empty restaurant as they smiled at his cake surrounded by chocolate-covered strawberries and candles. The cake appeared to give a cheeky nod to his age. "Happy 40ish Ben," it reads in red icing.

"Happy Valentines and Happy Birthday to my sweet Ben," Lee wrote in the caption. "You make life better every day, and in every way-I love you! Sandy"

Valentine's Day is a special holiday for the pair. Last year on the day of love, Lee made her relationship with Youcef Instagram official with a gallery of intimate pictures.

In the emotional caption, Lee admitted she never anticipated finding love again after the end of her 14-year relationship with former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"So this happened! Ben happened! Love happened! Happiness happened!" Lee wrote. "I was certain it never would again. I was shocked when it did. I swore I would never fall again, trust again, love again or open myself up again."

Youcef is a nonprofit interfaith leader, as well as a father of two. He separated from his wife in 2019, before they later filed for divorce in January 2020. PEOPLE confirmed Youcef and Lee's relationship in August 2021.

Most recently, the pair has been enjoying milestones together, including enjoying their first Christmas as a couple.

The lifestyle icon spent the holiday weekend with Youcef and his twin children, Hannah and Harris, who turned 7 in December.

In a carousel titled "A Christmas Story" that Lee shared via Instagram, the foursome posed in a sleigh, smiled under Christmas lights, rode life-size unicorns, and took selfies with reindeer.

Lee opened up about the significant moment in the caption: "This Christmas Story is based in Seattle and Levenworth Washington. Ben, Myself and two newly birthdays little 7 year olds saw it all —our first full semi-family Christmas together full of fun, mischief, and Mayham [sic]."

Lee then shared all of the ups and downs they experienced from enjoying family time and getting stuck in an airport to suffering freezing temperatures.

"Our new Motto-'BETTER TOGETHER THAN HOME ALONE'! An airport Christmas-BUT This Holiday was full of my siblings, niece/nephews, Real Reindeer, saintly Santa's, a snow storm, Holiday lights, beautiful Dinners, nightly celebrations of the Twins Birthday and cakes, Sledding, Xmas Trees AND A FREEZING BELOW ZERO SNOW STORM!" she wrote. "What a snow globe of delight."

