Sandra Lee and Ben Youcef Step Out Together for D.C. Gala as Youcef's Divorce Is Finalized: Source

Sandra Lee and Ben Youcef walked the red carpet at the Smithsonian's Portrait of a Nation gala

Published on November 16, 2022 04:51 PM
Sandra Lee
Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Sandra Lee and her boyfriend Ben Youcef had a glam night out in Washington, D.C.

On Saturday, the pair walked the red carpet at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery for the Portrait of a Nation gala. This is their first outing since Youcef finalized his divorce, a source tells PEOPLE.

"Ben's divorce agreement is finally completed and he and Sandra are looking forward to the upcoming holidays and hoping to be wedding planning," says the source.

Youcef, 43, separated from his wife in 2019 before they later filed for divorce in January 2020.

PEOPLE first confirmed that Lee, 56, and the father of two, were dating in August of 2021. They first met as friends at a Santa Monica restaurant months prior.

The lifestyle icon shared a sweet Instagram post with Youcef at the gala on Saturday, including pictures of other attendees like Alicia Keys and Ava DuVernay.

"Ben and I experienced a Smithsonian Spectacular on a Quick trip to Washington DC for the Smithsonian Portrait Gallery Induction. What a night," she captioned the post.

Lee said she was "thrilled" to see her own portrait next to other famous chefs in the Julia Child Exhibit.

"Thank you God for such an exquisite experience and for my health to get to enjoy it," added the breast cancer survivor.

In March, Lee and Youcef made their first public appearance at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

"We haven't got our kissing down yet," Lee told PEOPLE at the time. "We're normally really good at it."

Though practicing their kissing has become the couple's new mission, Lee expressed how smooth the rest of the relationship has been. "Everything's good. We're happy," she said.

Sandra Lee and boyfriend Ben Youcef
Sandra Lee/Instagram

Lee made her relationship with Youcef Instagram official on Valentine's Day with a gallery of romantic and intimate pictures.

In the emotional caption, Lee admitted she never anticipated finding love again after the end of her 14-year relationship with former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"So this happened! Ben happened! Love happened! Happiness happened!" Lee wrote. "I was certain it never would again. I was shocked when it did. I swore I would never fall again, trust again, love again or open myself up again."

