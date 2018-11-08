Sam's Club Is Selling 3-Tier Mickey Mouse Cakes for the Character's 90th Birthday

Sam’s Club is pulling out the big guns for Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary celebration with a new 3-tier buttercream cake!

As Delish first pointed out, the new cake will be priced at $69.98 and feeds up to 66 people. It is dressed in red, black and yellow fondant that mimics the Disney icon’s well-known ensemble, and includes his signature overall buttons, expressive face and iconic ears. Orders can be made at the Sam’s Club website.

If three tiers is more than your party can handle, though, the retail chain is offering a smaller-sized Mickey silhouette cake accompanied by a variety of cupcakes and a red, black and yellow Mickey sheet cake.

This is just one of many item launches in celebration of the occasion. Nabisco released limited-edition Oreo cookies to honor Mickey in September. The new flavor featured confetti birthday cake-flavored filling and a printed image of the Disney cartoon’s face back when he was known as “Steamboat Willie” in 1928 on each cookie.

On Thursday, the Mickey: The True Original Exhibition interactive art exhibit officially opened its doors in New York City. Featuring multimedia art installations like murals, sculptures and paintings, the 16,000-square-foot exhibition will run between November 8, 2018 – February 10, 2019 in Manhattan.