Samin Nosrat's Favorite Holiday Gifts for People Who Love to Cook — and Eat!

Have a friend who’s always raving about the latest and greatest food documentary series? Well now the star of one is here to tell you exactly what to gift them this year. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat’s Samin Nosrat is sharing her go-to presents with PEOPLE — and almost all of them are under $100. There’s something here for the home cook, the budding baker and those who just love to eat!
Field Cast-Iron Skillet
“This is luxurious to cook in—the lightest and smoothest I’ve ever used.”
Buy it! $75 and up, fieldcompany.com
Katz Artisan Vinegars
“Just add a little olive oil for a mouth-smacking vinaigrette. I love the touch of sweetness in the agrodolce,” says Nosrat. Pick any 3 bottles to build your own gift box!
Buy it! $40 for 3, katzfarm.com
Single- Origin Turmeric
“With spices, freshness is everything—and you can’t get fresher than this.”
Buy it! $12, diasporaco.com
East Fork Everyday Serving Bowl
“I reach for this bowl at literally every meal.”
Buy it! $34, eastfork.com
The Last Course by Claudia Fleming
“Claudia is a culinary legend! Every avid baker needs a copy of her book.”
Buy it! $36, amazon.com
Frankie & Jo’s Ice Cream
“It’s the finest dairy-free ice cream I’ve had! Try the mint brownie or chocolate tahini supercookie.”
Buy it! $56 for 4 pints, frankieandjos.com
Blanc Creatives Serving Board
“This board makes even the simplest spread look fabulous.”
Buy it! $145, blanccreatives.com
Yamaroku Soy Sauce
“Ever since I tasted this soy sauce, nothing else will do!”
Buy it! from $22, amazon.com
Jacobsen Sea Salt
“Sprinkle a few flakes of this salt over everything you bake before you slip it into the oven.”
Buy it! $12, jacobsensalt.com
Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp
“A spoonful of this turns anything into a mouth-popping culinary adventure.”
Buy it! $15, flybyjing.com
Seka Hills Olive Oil
“This is my everyday olive oil and it’s delicious!”
Buy it! $16, sekahills.com