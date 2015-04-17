Sam Smith Is '4 Pounds Away' from His Goal Weight — See His Photo!

Sam Smith is feeling better than ever — inside and out.



The “Stay with Me” singer, 22, posted a weight-loss update Friday morning, announcing that he is just 4 lbs. away from his goal weight and is feeling “happier and healthier.”

In the shot, the British crooner is posing in a glam kitchen, holding a teacup and sporting a big smile.

“Beautiful catch up with the incredible @ameliafreer,” he captioned the photo, thanking author and nutritional therapist Amelia Freer, who has been helping the Grammy winner adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The singer-songwriter first announced his new health goals on Instagram a month ago with a touching message thanking his friend and wellness guru.

He wrote, “I met a woman who has completely changed my life. Amelia Freer has helped me lose over a stone in 2 weeks and has completely transformed my relationship with food.”

The British eating expert, who released her first book Eat. Nourish. Glow. in January, focuses on 10 key principles of healthy eating habits.

“I cover things like how to get your kitchen prepared for success, to keeping your goals simple and to make the changes gradually, and encourage mindfulness around food choices and behavior,” she told PEOPLE earlier this month.