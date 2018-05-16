The former White House chef and author of Eat a Little Better packs tons of flavor into this summer side.

Sam Kass’ Chile-Roasted Corn

3 large jalapeño chiles or 2 small poblano chiles

3 cups fresh corn kernels (from 3 or 4 large ears)

2 bunches scallions, cut into 2-in. pieces

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

1. Preheat broiler with oven rack 6 inches from heat.

2. If using jalapeños, cut each in half lengthwise, removing seeds (if you like less heat); cut halves into ¼-inch slices. If using poblanos, remove seeds, and cut each into ½-inch-wide strips.

3. Toss together chiles, corn, scallions, oil and salt in a large bowl. Spread mixture evenly on a large rimmed baking sheet. Broil in preheated oven until scallions are tender and lightly charred in spots and corn is charred but still has bite, about 15 minutes, tossing once or twice during cooking.

4. Remove baking sheet from oven; add butter, and stir until butter is melted and vegetables are coated. Scrape mixture into a serving bowl; add cilantro and lime juice, and toss well.

Serves: 4 to 6

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

