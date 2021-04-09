The first 10,000 people who share evidence that they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 will receive $7 to cover a Sam Adams beer at a local bar or restaurant

Sam Adams Is Giving Away Free Beer to People Who Get the COVID Vaccine—Here's How

Samuel Adams is giving vaccinated Americans the chance to follow up their inoculation with a nice, cold beer to celebrate.

In honor of National Beer Day on Wednesday, the brand announced a new initiative, called #ShotForSam, that offers beer money for the next month to the first 10,000 people who share evidence that they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 (meaning, they've received least one of two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

To enter the promotion, vaccinated people must share a picture of their vaccine card or sticker on Instagram and/or Twitter while tagging the company and using #ShotForSam. Users can also send the photo directly to the company's email.

The winners, who will be notified via direct message, will receive $7 via Cash App to cover a Sam Adams beer of their choice from a local bar or restaurant.

"Sam Adams hopes drinkers will get back to supporting the bars and restaurants they love," the company said. "So if you get vaccinated against Covid-19, we'll buy your first beer back!"

The promotion begins on April 12 and goes until May 15, or until all 10,000 people have received their cash prize. It is open to U.S. residents age 21 and up.

Sam Adams is not the first company to announce a promotional deal to vaccinated Americans.

Last month, Krispy Kreme shared that until the end of the 2021, consumers who show their COVID vaccination card at locations nationwide will receive a free Original Glazed donut.

The promotion garnered backlash from many who pointed out that obesity is a growing problem for Americans and is a risk factor for COVID-19. CEO Mike Tattersfield defended the company's intentions and said, "We're a sweet treat company, [and] if folks don't want to visit a donut shop, they don't have to."

According to the CDC, 112,046,611 people in the U.S. have received a least one dose of the vaccine as of April 9. Of that, 66,203,123 have received both doses and are full vaccinated.

President Joe Biden has directed all U.S. states and territories to make all American adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1.