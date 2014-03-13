Image zoom

We know about the cookie made with potato chips, but this got us thinking: Is there a pie made with potato chips? A collision of worlds this delicious might cause our heads to explode, but for pie, we’re willing to risk it.

Our search led us to cookbook author and food blogger Gaby Dalkin of What’s Gaby Cooking, who developed a recipe for a salted chocolate tart with a potato chip crust. Calling it “epic,” Dalkin tells PEOPLE that this is one of her all-time favorite desserts: “A crust made with potato chips gives the entire tart a perfect bite with a touch of salt to really bring out all the flavors,” she says.

Unlike a traditional pie crust that requires lots of futzing and finessing with dough, Dalkin’s is refreshingly easy: You simply pre-bake a mixture of butter, flour and pulverized potato chips. Wondering if you’ve got the skills needed to whip up the chocolate filling and ganache topping? If you can turn on the stove and use a whisk, you’re good to go.

We’d say your biggest challenge with this dessert is resisting the temptation to devour it in one sitting.

Image zoom

Salted Chocolate Tart with Potato-Chip Crust

Serves 6 to 8

9 oz. potato chips (sea-salt flavor works well)

5 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 ¼ cup heavy cream

10 oz. semisweet chocolate chips

2 large eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

⅛ tsp. salt

8 oz. bittersweet chocolate chips

sea salt, for garnish

1. Preheat oven to 350F.

2. In a food processor, pulse the potato chips until they are finely ground. Add the melted butter and flour and pulse for 30 seconds to combine.

3. Press the potato chip crust into the bottom and sides of a 9-inch tart pan.

4. Transfer to the pre-heated oven and bake for 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.

5. Combine ¼ cup heavy cream and the semisweet chocolate chips in a medium pot over medium heat and warm the cream until the chocolate starts to melt. Whisk the two ingredients together until completely smooth. Add the eggs, vanilla and salt and continue to whisk until smooth.

6. Pour the chocolate filling mixture into the cooled tart shell and place it back into the oven and bake for 22 to 25 minutes, until top is set. Remove it from the oven and let cool for 30 minutes.

7. Heat 1 cup of heavy cream in a small saucepan and add the bittersweet chocolate chips. Whisk together over medium heat until the mixture is smooth and all the chocolate has melted.

8. Pour this mixture over the middle of the chocolate tart and use an offset spatula to spread it around evenly.

9. Let the entire tart chill overnight in the refrigerator.

10. Dust with sea salt before slicing and serving.

—Lexi Dwyer

