'Widespread' Salmonella Outbreak from Raw Chicken Sickens 92 People in 29 States

Multiple people have reported salmonella illness after eating chicken products, but the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has not been able to name a specific brand associated with the outbreak.

The CDC reported on Wednesday that 92 people have been infected with a strain of the bacteria, which is resistant to multiple types of antibiotics. Of the infected people, 21 were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported.

“In interviews, ill people report eating different types and brands of chicken products purchased from many different locations,” said the agency. “The outbreak strain has been identified in samples taken from raw chicken pet food, raw chicken products, and live chickens.”

Because the salmonella has been identified in live chickens, and the CDC has not identified a single supplier, they are saying the outbreak “might be widespread in the chicken industry.”

To decrease your chances of contracting the bacteria, the CDC recommends washing your hands before and after handling raw chicken, cooking the protein to an internal temperature of 165° and reheating leftovers to the same temperature. They are also warning against feeding raw chicken to pets.

Those with salmonella typically report symptons including diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Though most people recover without treatment, young children and older adults are at a great risk.

New York and Pennsylvania reported the most cases of the illness, but you can few a full map of states where people have become infected here.