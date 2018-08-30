Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Raw Chicken Has Sickened 17 People and Killed One

A salmonella outbreak connected to raw chicken has caused 17 people to report their illness and one case has been fatal.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, eight people have been hospitalized in the states of New York (which reported the most cases at 11), Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Everyone who has come forward about their illness reported eating chicken products prior to getting sick. Seven people said they had ate Empire Kosher brand products, and the CDC has determined their facility contained the salmonella strain in samples of raw chicken.

People who have become ill range in age from less than one year to 76, according to the CDC.

The Empire Kosher brand raw chicken items, which may include raw whole chicken and raw chicken parts, were produced and sold to consumers from September 2017 to June 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and Empire Kosher Poultry, Inc.

Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after consuming the infected product, according to FSIS. While the illness can last up to 7 days, most people recover without treatment.

“Children younger than 5 years of age, adults older than 65 years of age, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness,” says the CDC.

The CDC is not advising that people avoid eating kosher chicken or Empire Kosher brand chicken, but rather properly handle the chicken while cooking and thoroughly cook it to an internal temperature of 165°F to kill harmful germs.