Salmonella Outbreak That Prompted Recall of 200 Million Eggs Sickens Nearly Three Dozen People

A salmonella outbreak that led to the recall of over 200 million eggs last month continues to affect consumers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 35 people have reported falling ill from Salmonella Braenderup in nine states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Twelve more people reported being infected from April 13 to May 9.

According to the Washington Post, 11 people have been hospitalized. So far, no deaths have been reported.

Rose Acre Farms told the Washington Post in a statement that they were “disheartened by the additional illnesses.”

“We apologize to anyone who may have been sickened or who has a family member or friend who may have taken ill because of our eggs,” they said. “Meanwhile, we have already implemented numerous remedial actions and have not only corrected deficiencies at the farm, but we’ve also taken other steps to ensure the farm meets or exceeds the standards by the FDA and USDA.”

Rose Acre Farms voluntarily recalled 206,749,248 eggs last month which were distributed from a Hyde County, North Carolina, farm, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The eggs were sold under numerous brand names including Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak, Food Lion, Glenview, Great Value, Nelms and Sunshine Farms. They came from plant number P-1065 and have a date range of 011 through date of 102 printed on the carton or packaging, the FDA said.

“Consumers with these eggs shouldn’t eat them,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb tweeted. “Throw them away or return them to place of purchase for credit or refund.”

The FDA warned that Salmonella Braenderup can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain in healthy persons. However, it can result in serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems.

This is the largest egg recall since 2010, Food Safety News reports, when a salmonella outbreak linked back to two Iowa farms resulted in the recall of 550 million eggs.