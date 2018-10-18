Salads from Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Walmart Are Being Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns

Ready-to-eat salads sold at Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Whole Foods and 7-Eleven are being recalled due to possible salmonella and listeria contamination.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced more than 2,800 pounds of the salads may have been compromised from food suppliers GHSE, Prime Deli Corporation, Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods, Inc., and GH Foods CA.

The following products have been recalled: Walmart’s Marketside brand Fiesta Salad with Steak, 7-Eleven Bistro Southwest Style Salad with Bacon, Trader Joe’s Mexicali Inspired Salad with Chili Seasoned Chicken, Mary’s Harvest Southwest Chicken Wrap with Rib Meat, 365 by Whole Foods Market BBQ Style Chopped Salad with Chicken, 365 by Whole Foods Market Chicken Fajita Salad, GH Foods CA’s Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken and BBQ Style Salad Kit with White Chicken.

Each of these salads contains corn that has potentially been contaminated and the products were all produced earlier this month.

There is also a current salmonella outbreak linked to chicken products, but the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has not been able to name a specific brand associated with it.

The CDC reported on Wednesday that 92 people have been infected with a strain of the bacteria, which is resistant to multiple types of antibiotics. Of the infected people, 21 were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Though most people recover without treatment, young children and older adults are at a greater risk.