Salma Hayek Grabs Late-Night Snack with Oscars Dress Unzipped: 'Expectation Vs. Reality'

Salma Hayek is revealing the reality of life after the Oscars 2023.

On Sunday, the House of Gucci actress, 56, posted a video of her eating in a kitchen after the event at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with her beautiful red sequin halter gown completely unzipped at the back.

As Hayek turns around with a sandwich in her mouth, her friend announces off-screen: "Expectation vs. reality."

"Happy to keep the glamour going but first things first," Hayek captioned the post, which shows her stationed at a counter lined with glassware.

"We adore you ❤️😍," Katie Couric wrote in response, while her Puss in Boots costar Antonio Banderas dropped by with some crying laughing emojis.

"Even her back is perfect," another follower added.

Earlier in the night, the Magic Mike's Last Dance star brought her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault as her date to the Academy Awards. Hayek shares Valentina, 15, with her husband François-Henri Pinault.

The mother-daughter pair matched in fierce looks for the big night, Hayek wearing the same burnt orange halter gown shown in the video while her daughter opted for a strapless gown with a tulle bottom.

While Hayek is known for her flawless red carpet looks, she frequently reveals her more down-to-earth personality behind the scenes.

"Chicken soup, mmmh," she said in a Feb. 27 Instagram post while wearing a gold beauty mask and serving herself with a silver spoon at a table in loungewear.

"Definitely, this is the first time with a golden mask, and also my first time with the golden mask while having room service," she said in the video.

"I'm sorry, beauty is important, but eating is even more."