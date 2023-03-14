Salma Hayek Grabs Late-Night Snack with Oscars Dress Unzipped: 'Expectation Vs. Reality'

"Happy to keep the glamour going but first things first," Hayek captioned her playful Instagram post on Sunday

By
Published on March 14, 2023 07:55 AM
Salma Hayek enjoys a post-Oscars sandwich
Salma Hayek enjoys a post-Oscars sandwich.

Salma Hayek is revealing the reality of life after the Oscars 2023.

On Sunday, the House of Gucci actress, 56, posted a video of her eating in a kitchen after the event at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with her beautiful red sequin halter gown completely unzipped at the back.

As Hayek turns around with a sandwich in her mouth, her friend announces off-screen: "Expectation vs. reality."

"Happy to keep the glamour going but first things first," Hayek captioned the post, which shows her stationed at a counter lined with glassware.

"We adore you ❤️😍," Katie Couric wrote in response, while her Puss in Boots costar Antonio Banderas dropped by with some crying laughing emojis.

"Even her back is perfect," another follower added.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Earlier in the night, the Magic Mike's Last Dance star brought her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault as her date to the Academy Awards. Hayek shares Valentina, 15, with her husband François-Henri Pinault.

The mother-daughter pair matched in fierce looks for the big night, Hayek wearing the same burnt orange halter gown shown in the video while her daughter opted for a strapless gown with a tulle bottom.

While Hayek is known for her flawless red carpet looks, she frequently reveals her more down-to-earth personality behind the scenes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Chicken soup, mmmh," she said in a Feb. 27 Instagram post while wearing a gold beauty mask and serving herself with a silver spoon at a table in loungewear.

"Definitely, this is the first time with a golden mask, and also my first time with the golden mask while having room service," she said in the video.

"I'm sorry, beauty is important, but eating is even more."

Related Articles
Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Salma Hayek and Daughter Valentina, 15, Coordinate in Glamorous Red Looks at Oscars 2023: Photo
US actress-singer Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
What You Didn't See on TV at Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga Helps Photographer, Florence Pugh Takes a Selfie and More
michelle yeoh; angela bassett; lady gaga
Oscars 2023 Best Dressed
oscar party dresses tout
All the Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars Afterparties
Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kylie Jenner Documents Oscars After-Party with Sister Kendall and Gigi Hadid — See the Photos!
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Debuts Bright Red Bob, Michelle Williams Cuts a Pixie and More Oscars Night Hair Changes
Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Angela Bassett Radiates Queen Energy on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Purple Moschino Gown
Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault arrive at the Premiere of Marvel Studios' Eternals on October 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California
All About Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault
Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault arrive at the LACMA 2015 Art+Film Gala Honoring James Turrell And Alejandro G Inarritu, Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Salma Hayek's Husband? All About François-Henri Pinault
95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Cara Delevingne Makes Her Oscars Red Carpet Debut in a Daring Gown with a Thigh-High Slit
Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson Shares Kiss with Fiancée Ramona Agruma at Glamorous Oscars Party
Lindsay Lohan attends the Channel 10 Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 05, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia., Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 'Freaky Friday' Costar Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscars 2023 Win: 'Congrats!'
95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
See the Oscars 2023 Celeb Presenters Rehearsing for Sunday's Big Awards Show
Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023
Emily Ratajkowski Proves She's the Master of the Naked Dress at 2023 Oscars Afterparty
Salma Hayek Pinault, Valentina Paloma Pinault, and Francois-Henri Pinault attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Salma Hayek Pinault on November 19, 2021
Salma Hayek Says She Keeps Her Kids 'Humble' at Christmas with 'Meaningful' and 'Silly' Gifts
Salma Hayek Warner Bros. Pictures presents MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DANCE World Premiere
Salma Hayek Exposes Undergarments in Sheer Fishnet Gown at 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Premiere