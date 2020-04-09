Image zoom Victor Protasio

Have a household full of discerning eaters? The author of The Fit Foodie Meal Prep Plan cookbook has an easy way to satisfy everyone

Sally O’Neil’s One-Tray Baked Chicken Breasts

3 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 2 to 2 1/2 lbs.)

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1. Preheat oven to 450°. Cut chicken into 1-inch pieces, and place in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Set bowl aside.

2. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil, allowing foil to extend 2 to 3 inches over short sides. Pinch foil, making 2 barriers or walls inside baking sheet to create 3 equal-size compartments. Divide chicken evenly among the 3 sections on baking sheet.

3. Season each chicken portion with 1 of the flavor variations (see below), tossing to coat. Bake until chicken is cooked through, about 10 minutes. (Cooled chicken may be chilled in separate airtight containers up to 4 days.) Serve chicken over salad, with rice or pasta, stuffed in pitas or as desired.

Maple & Sesame — Combine 2 tablespoons sesame seeds, 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger.

Spicy Barbecue — Combine 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon onion powder and 1/2 teaspoon chili powder.

Lemon & Rosemary — Combine 2 teaspoons grated lemon zest and 1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary.

Serves: 6

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes