The Best Dish at the SAG After-Party? You Decide!

If we ran the SAG Awards, we would add one more category to the list: best performance by an appetizer at the after-party.

Choosing a winner, however? This year, it would be an extremely close call. Saturday’s post-awards Gala, hosted by PEOPLE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation, featured a dazzling spread of two-bite dishes from celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.

Puck Instagrammed the menu highlights, asking readers which dish they’d want to try most.

“Braised pork belly empanadas with charred jalapeño onion jam, cilantro creme,” the chef captioned this shot. “Which dish from the @peoplemag / EIF #SAGAwardsGala would you want to try? @peoplegreatideas @sagawards”

This truffle grilled cheese with fig jam, which Puck called “catering comfort food,” gets our vote.

Tart grapefruit and spicy chili gave each spoonful of this tuna crudo a serious pop of flavor.

Puck’s mini cheddar burgers are one of his signature catering dishes. [premium title=”Click for the recipe.” url=”https://www.people.com/people/premium/celebfood/recipe/0,,20711693,00.html”]

No, it’s not a miniature cocktail—it’s a grown-up take on a push-up pop! Each tube has a serving of creamy mashed potatoes with crème fraîche and caviar.

We could probably down a few dozen of these fried rice balls! Each one is filled with duck confit and served in a cream made from Manchego cheese.

For the vegans in the crowd: “#Vegan potstickers with citrus ponzu!” Puck wrote.

Stars at the party were also treated to a lineup of signature cocktails created by Patrón, including the Ultimat Statue, a tangy mix of vodka, pomegranate juice and OJ with a sugared rim, and the Patrón Award, a fruit-forward tequila cocktail (recipe below). Shake one up tonight!

Let’s put this to a crowd vote: What dish or drink sounds the most delicious to you?

The Patrón Award

Makes 1

1.5 oz. tequila

1.5 oz. orange liqueur

2 oz. blueberry juice

1 oz. mango juice

Blackberries, for garnish

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, mix first four ingredients and shake thoroughly. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with a skewer of blackberries.

