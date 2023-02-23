Stars Will Be Sipping Negroni Sbagliatos (with a Twist!) at PEOPLE's Post-SAG Awards Gala — Get the Recipe

It's not just the stars that will be stunning at the Screen Actors Guild Awards — the cocktails will be too!

This year, PEOPLE Magazine will be hosting the official Post SAG Awards Gala for the 25th year. As a sponsor of the SAG Awards, Campari will be joining the after party with a red carpet-ready take on the viral negroni sbagliato.

The official SAG Awards cocktail is a twist on the beverage that reached viral fame after a TikTok video featuring House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke showed the two fawning over the drink.

In the video, Cooke asks D'Arcy, "What's your drink of choice?" to which D'Arcy responds, "a Negroni ... sbagliato ... with prosecco in it" — a pick Cooke declares is "stunning."

So appropriately for the viral moment and the hit show (which is nominated for aSAG Award for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama television series), Campari created a sbagliato made for A-listers. Rather than serving the buzzy drink with prosecco, this one will be topped off with a pour of Champagne. To make the cocktail feel even more luxe, the simple creation is finished with some edible gold shimmer.

To honor its 25th year partnering with the SAG Awards, PEOPLE will make a significant grant to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's emergency assistance programs, which aims to assist performers who face life-threatening illness and severe economic hardships like those wrought during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are so excited for the gala's return and cannot thank PEOPLE enough for being such great partners time and time again," says Jon Brockett, Executive Producer of the SAG Awards. "PEOPLE's Post SAG Awards Gala is the perfect end point to a night celebrating actors and their craft."

PEOPLE's parent company Dotdash Meredith is sponsoring the SAG Awards Post-Awards Gala, which will also feature furnishings from sister brand Better Homes & Gardens. In addition to music provided by DJ Michelle Pesce, the event also includes an engraving station so the night's big winners can take their statuettes home the night of the show.

The 29th Annual SAG Awards will be broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube Channel, Sunday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Campari

Campari Negroni Sbagliato Red Carpet Edition

1 oz Campari

1/2 oz. 1757 Di Torino Rosso Vermouth

1/2 oz. 1757 Vermouth Di Torino Extra Dry

2 1/2 oz. Champagne Lallier

Edible gold shimmer

1. Stir the campari and two vermouths over ice and strain into a champagne flute.

2. Top with 2 1/2 oz. ice cold champagne.

3. Add edible gold shimmer and serve

Serves: 1