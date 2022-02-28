"It's all delicious," Curtis Stone told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly of his menu on the red carpet of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Here's What the Stars Ate at the 2022 SAG Awards, Thanks to Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone

Curtis Stone kept the stars fed at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The celebrity chef was the man behind the menu for the 28th annual awards show, cooking up dinner for about 700 people using a selection of fresh, local ingredients.

PEOPLE was on the scene for Hollywood's big night, getting a taste first-hand of Stone's creation.

Stone, 46, kept the menu mostly plant-based, he told PEOPLE in 10 host Andrea Boehlke and Entertainment Weekly's senior awards editor Gerrad Hall of his menu during PEOPLE and EW's red carpet SAG Awards pre-show.

"In Southern California, we have the best vegetables in the world some would argue, so we're highlighting all of those and we're cooking them all differently — so lots of different technique on the plate," Stone said.

Those vegetables included turmeric roasted cauliflower, served over a mint and quinoa salad. There was also sweet potato with curry, coconut, cilantro, and cucumber, as well as artichoke and mushroom in a truffle dressing.

The menu wasn't just vegetables, however. Stone also included a few salmon rilletes made with lemon, capers, creme fresh and dill on the plate t(hough a vegan option was available to diners).

"It's all delicious," he said.

sag award meal Credit: Melody Chiu

For dessert, Stone said on the red carpet that he kept things "very COVID safe," explaining, "We created some little boxes that everyone can take home of cookies and macaroons."

And there was champagne and wine, too. On the list: Champagne Taittinger (Brut La Françoise, NV), Cooper's Hawk Artist's red blend and Cooper's Hawk Artist's white blend.

Asked how much time went into planning the food, Stone told Boehlke, "a good couple of weeks."

"We don't start prepping anything until the day of," he said. "That's just how we do it at our events company, we make sure we keep it super fresh. But there's a lot of planning, a lot of calculating. You've got to think about, if it takes 10 seconds to put something on the plate, you've got to multiple that by 700 so now it takes 7,000 seconds. You have to figure out how long it's going to take, how much food you need of course. So yeah, lots of planning."

Speaking of that planning, Stone pulled back the curtain on how everything came together in a series of posts on his Instagram account.

One video showed the kitchen and prep space at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, where this year's SAGs were held.

"A huge thank you to my entire team @curtisstoneevents for all of your hard work, and the entire @sagaftra community for an unforgettable evening," Stone wrote, giving fellow chef and collaboratior Richard Wimbleton a particular bit of love. "@richardwimbleton you're the man mate."