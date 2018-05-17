Romaine Lettuce Is Finally Safe to Eat Again

After nearly two months of concerns around romaine lettuce due to an E. coli outbreak originating from Yuma, Arizona, the CDC finally says that it’s safe to eat the leafy green again.

Although 23 more people have been reported ill from 13 states since the last official count on May 9, the FDA announced that the harvest season has ended in Yuma, and the last shipments of the lettuce grown in that region were harvested on April 16.

“It is unlikely that any romaine lettuce from the Yuma growing region is still available in stores or restaurants due to its 21-day shelf life,” the CDC wrote in a statement on their website.

E. coli update: The last romaine lettuce shipments from the Yuma growing region were harvested on April 16 and are now past their 21-day shelf life. The romaine lettuce being sold and served today is NOT the romaine linked to illnesses. https://t.co/OVzp31mVqi pic.twitter.com/NQLH5elQxL — CDC (@CDCgov) May 16, 2018

This update comes weeks after one person died in California from the bacteria, and as of May 15, the total number of persons affected by the strain has been 172 across 32 states. The CDC announced that this was the largest multi-state E. coli outbreak in the U.S. in twelve years.

Throughout the outbreak, some restaurants opted to continue serving romaine, issuing statements to their customers clarifying where their lettuce had originated. However, some others chose to pull the leafy green from their menu altogether until the outbreak was under control.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

So go forth and enjoy your salad without worry.